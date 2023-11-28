A fashion guide for every holiday occasion

For a formal occasion

For any student who might have a festive ball or a party that’s a little more fancy than normal, look away from any new dresses and consider opting for a very classy and cool suit set. Some of my favorites this season are from Alchemy London, though it must be said they are on the more expensive side. However, the combination of great quality fabrics, as well as gorgeous designs and colors, makes the sets worth their price. It wouldn’t be a truly festive fashion piece without a bit of satin. The Teal Suit is the look that will wow crowds this Christmas.

Alchemy London, Teal Suit, prices start at £60.00

When you want a dance or a boogie

Metallics, mesh, and sequins are all you need for a night out this holiday season. Slouchy-fit tops, knitted with a metal-tint fabric and partnered with loose, low-waist jeans or trousers, are always a safe option—guaranteed to have you looking good as you dance the night away. An even better option: combine different elements with each other! Think of metallic mesh, sequins over sheer tops, and hues of bronze, gold, and silver. If these are things you can see yourself wearing, Vinted will be your best friend. There are also some brands that will provide you with great outfits if you’re not having a lucky day with Vinted. Zara and Motel Rocks have been leading the way with their stunning tops.

Zara, Rhinestone Mesh Crop Top, £25,99 / Zara, Metallic Top, £25,99

That family dinner when you’re asked to dress ‘appropriately’

“Please dress appropriately” — this is a comment most people have heard a parent say, fearing the unknown of what their child’s next outfit could be. The fear is multiplied hundreds of times over when the occasion involves seeing every single member of the extended family over a Christmas dinner. Luckily, it is obviously more than possible to still be stylish while giving your parents some peace of mind. This is a situation where the power of the flowy dress thrives — the more flowy, the better. And one more thing that I know many are somewhat opposed to… ruffles! The majority of dresses in this style tend to have a more pastel color palette, which is why they are such a popular choice in the summer. To give your look a feeling of festivity, opt for a deeper color like navy or red.

Urban Outfitters, Light Before Dark Vixen Asymmetric Midi Dress, £64,00

When you don’t want to make an effort on Christmas day (as you shouldn’t)

If you don’t spend at least half of Christmas day wearing pajamas, you’re either far too high-maintenance, or you’re probably the adult that’s having to cook everyone’s dinner. For those of you who have the privilege of lazing around all day, listening to George Michael and munching on Quality Street, I’ve picked out some of the most cozy, festive pajamas for you. I know M&S has a reputation for being a bit bland and more aimed at middle-aged women whose favorite colors are sage or beige, BUT it does also have some of the most reasonable prices and best quality clothes you can get on the high street. So, if you’re a girl my age (21) and you have taste, you’ll realize that M&S has a lot of gems and is worth shopping at. Anyway, M&S has some of the sweetest, softest jammies, and you should buy a pair in time for Christmas.

M&S, Dream Satin Heart Print Pyjamas, £30.00 / M&S, Pure Cotton Floral Pyjama Set, £30.00

Going for Christmas drinks!

I’m a big fan of a suit, and the only thing better than a tailored two-piece is a jumpsuit! For the full effect, a denim jumpsuit or boiler suit is what you need to be wearing. It doesn’t matter what shade of denim, though I will say a darker indigo is definitely the shade of the season—extra points if you’re seen wearing one.

Russel & Bromley, Prima Jane, £295

Being a taller girl, Urban Outfitters has always been my go-to; they’re not the cheapest, but the leg length and quality have won me over. If you’re really wanting to treat yourself, you’ll buy the ‘We The Free Jayde Flare Jumpsuit’ from Free People, at a price of £148. Very expensive for just a single item of clothing, BUT it really is a stunning jumpsuit—great material, with gorgeous structure lines and exposed seams. I realize this is more than most will want to spend, so some great alternatives can be found at Stradivarius and Bershka.

If you’re really wanting to impress, complete your outfit with a pair of low Mary Jane heels. A dark cherry red, patent heel is the way to go, especially if you’re wearing dark denim. Russel and Bromley have some truly gorgeous heels available; please note that a pair will set you back £295. Take them as inspiration and keep searching until you find your perfect Mary Janes.

Free People, We The Free Jayde Flare Jumpsuit, £148

The pub

Fur is a must-have for the coming months—fake fur, that is, please. Fur coats and jackets are beginning to have their moment, and I guarantee that by the height of the festive season, fur will be the wardrobe staple. The reality is, you’ll spend most of your Christmas at the pub, probably sitting outside, begging for the heat lamps on your table to work. This is why you need a fur coat to protect you from the cold, of course!

There’s a fine line between tacky and fashionable when it comes to fur—no bold colors and no weird plush material. What we’re looking for is a coat made with very fine hair that gives the illusion of real fur. Superdry, H&M, and New Look are all understanding the brief; here are my three top picks from each brand.

Superdry, Mid length Faux Fur Coat, £99.99 / H&M, Fluffy Jacket, £39.99