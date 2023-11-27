Family coming to Leeds? Where to eat without breaking the bank

We all know the stress of choosing somewhere to take your family when they visit, so I’m here to help with that choice and ensure your family experiences the best eateries that Leeds has to offer.

Rudy’s

With restaurants across the country, Rudy’s might be recognisable for visiting friends and family. Great for lunch or dinner, they offer sizeable Neapolitan pizzas all under £13. They also have a selection of delicious desserts and Italian cocktails. Rudy’s wood and arty design make it a lovely, laid-back place to take family. They have two locations in Leeds — one in the city centre and one in Headingley — meaning you’ll never have to travel too far for their pizza!

House of Fu

One of my personal favourites, House of Fu is located on the Headrow and is a fun ramen restaurant with lots of unique dishes. It is also great for vegans as they offer plant-based spiced mince. There is always a great atmosphere which matches the bright and colourful interior. And if you’re looking for an after-dinner activity, there are karaoke rooms above the restaurant available to book

De Baga

Located in Headingley, De Baga is described as ‘modern Indian dining’, and has a wide selection of authentic meat and vegetarian dishes. Reviews of the restaurant highlight its great ambience and large portions. For something lighter, De Baga offers a £10 lunch menu perfect for budgeting students. Then, finish off your meal with traditional Indian desserts like Gulab Jamun or Halwa.

The Midnight Bell

Are your family visiting on a Sunday? Then why not go for a Sunday Roast? Locate The Midnight Bell a little out of the main city centre in Holbeck. Only a 13-minute walk from the train station, they offer huge portions using Yorkshire meat and all the trimmings. The cosy pub offers you the choice to finish the meal with a classic pub dessert.

