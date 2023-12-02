Kim K’s Nipple Bra: the Wonderbra of our generation

Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims claims to be a ‘solutions-oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear, and shapewear’ (Skims mission statement, 2023). Launched in 2019, the brand is now worth over 4 billion USD. After the ‘Skims slip dress’ went viral on TikTok, sales reached new heights, targeting more demographics than the spandex nature of the brand was originally set out for. In light of obtaining Gen-Z’s attention, there is no surprise Skims marketing uses the dark humor of our generation. Despite the controversies, the product itself has received a lot of praise from several communities for giving confidence back to many.

In October 2023, the ‘Ultimate Nipple Push-up Bra’ was launched, promising “perfect fullness with a built-in faux nipple for shock factor.” The campaign sure left a shock factor online. The product was showcased through a short skit-type video featuring Kardashian in the bra, written by late-night comedian Michelle Wolf (known for their tongue-in-mouth humor). The setup was that of a science lesson in which Kardashian discusses the climate crisis, reiterating “I’m no scientist.” She then goes on to the joke that caused the controversy: “unlike icebergs, these [nipples] aren’t going anywhere.”

Instantly, the comments on Instagram were flooded with people asking if it was a joke, insisting that this cannot be a real marketing campaign. However, the majority of the negative feedback was that of environmental activists, accusing the advertisement of being ‘tone-deaf,’ with Greenpeace even saying it makes ‘a mockery of the climate crisis.’ In light of Kardashian’s ‘one-off’ donation to a climate activist organization, Greenpeace has accused the entrepreneur of greenwashing. This, as well as the fact that the bra is made from virgin polyester and is non-biodegradable, created an instant divide online on whether the campaign was offensive or not.

Photo via @greenpeaceuk on Instagram, 2023.

The wider debate – should women cover their nipples?

On top of the controversies around the marketing strategy, there was also debate around the bra itself – is it too ‘sexual’? With the long line of history of whether women should wear bras or not, a lot of the public deemed the bra as inappropriate, or “defeating the purpose of a bra.” Naturally, feminist activists came to respond, explaining that nipples are not something of a sexual nature and no woman should be shamed for her natural biology. Although just a bra, this wider feminist issue arose online. After all, we all have nipples, so why should we hide them?

Going braless is a common theme in fashion today, stemming back to the Y2K trend that has resurfaced. From Rachel in Friends to Samantha in Sex and the City, erect nipples have been seen as an accessory in fashion for the last two decades, emerging again during the Covid pandemic. Stars on red carpets and during fashion week, such as Florence Pugh, have also been seen multiple times in sheer clothing, challenging the sexualization of women’s nipples in society. At the end of the day, what is it that makes people so scared of the natural human body?”

Florence Pugh during Paris Fashion Week, 2023. From Jacopo Raule –

Praise-be-the-bra

So many people also benefit from the bra that haven’t had access to such tools before. For example, breast cancer survivors – there are around 200 new cases of breast cancer in the UK every day, and a fair share of patients undergo mastectomies. This bra has the ability to revolutionize the confidence of these women who have undergone surgeries, appearing to have nipples again and feeling more comfortable in their own skin. What an amazing thing a bra can do for one’s self-image!

Trans women are also given access to this item, transforming the way they see themselves in the mirror and addressing body dysmorphia issues. The bra has nipples and is a push-up – two extremely helpful tools when trying to make breasts look more apparent. It even markets towards those with bigger breasts who have to wear bras day-to-day – the Skims push-up not only provides comfort and support but also gives them the opportunity to create the illusion of being braless. Even without these needs, the bra itself can enhance one’s outfit if they like how it looks.

Although the marketing could have admittedly been gentler with the greenwashing, Kim K was able to make a larger demographic aware of her brand through the controversial publicity stunt. One can weigh up the pros and cons of the marketing – dark humor vs. offensive – but in terms of the actual construction of the bra, why don’t we just leave it to the individual to decide if it’s their thing or not?