Leeds student will spend Christmas behind bars for involvement in Just Stop Oil marches

A University of Leeds student will spend Christmas behind bars after being arrested for breaching their bail conditions by attending a Just Stop Oil march in London.

Ella Ward, who studies Environmental Sciences, was arrested on November 16 whilst marching in the capital against new oil and gas licences.

The 20-year-old student had been arrested earlier in the month at another protest and was released on bail under the condition that they didn’t take part in any further slow marches.

They were among several other students from Leeds and other universities across the country who have travelled to London in recent weeks to take part in the marches that the climate group Just Stop Oil has become synonymous with.

Ella, who was charged with wilful obstruction of the highway, has been detained since their arrest with an application for bail refused by a judge, meaning they will now spend Christmas behind bars.

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil Leeds said: “We have realised that the government’s climate inaction and decisions to licence new fossil fuel projects like Rosebank are destroying the lives of people all across the global south and are threatening our and all other young people’s chances of a liveable future.”

They say that Ella was aware that they were at risk of being arrested by attending the march but say that they “refused to let this stop them from taking action.”

“They understand that the consequences of not taking action, of allowing the climate crisis to spiral out of control and the mass displacement and death this will cause, is far worse than even time in prison.”

Just Stop Oil has carried out several high-profile protests in recent years which have seen the group block motorways, halt play at sports matches and stop theatre performances.

Their actions have proved divisive and led to the government introducing changes to the law surrounding the right to protest.

The maximum sentence for those found guilty of obstructing the free passage of the highway was increased last year from a fine to 6 months imprisonment and an unlimited fine.

In an appearance at court last week from HMP Bronzefield, Ella was refused bail and will now remain remanded in custody until December 27.

The Crown Prosecution Service had recommended that Ella should be bailed but the judge disagreed after Ella refused to promise that they would adhere to the conditions of bail.

In a statement, Ella said: “I’m here because I’m terrified and I don’t know what my future is going to look like or what my family member’s futures are going to look like.

“I’ve been utterly betrayed by my government.

“I’m in prison for going on a march because this government has implemented new laws which criminalise non-violent protest. These laws didn’t exist six months ago but the government brought them into power because they know that nonviolent resistance works, but they can’t imprison their way out of climate breakdown and they can’t arrest all of us, because while this government continues to licence new oil and gas we continue showing up we will continue getting in the streets.

“We can’t sit by and watch while everyone we know and love and everything we know is being completely destroyed.”

Dr Graham Mann, a University of Leeds lecturer in Atmospheric Science and Ella’s academic personal tutor, told The Gryphon that he was shocked by the decision.

“It is shocking & sickening they are being detained for so long for a peaceful slow-march for the climate emergency.”

He last saw Ella at a personal tutorial meeting at the start of the term.

“Over the summer they had emailed me to ask about what the consequences would be if they were to be arrested in a climate protest.

“At the personal tutorial meeting, they told me they had spoken at a Just Stop Oil rally recently so I knew they were getting more involved in the protests.”

He says that Ella has submitted an application to temporarily withdraw from their course.

In their statement, Just Stop Oil Leeds added: “There’s no way to sum up the anger, sadness and pride we, as a collective community, feel seeing our friend treated this way by the courts.”

“Whilst we know Ella was expecting to be remanded it doesn’t stop the reaction being a blatant overreach of court power. This is especially evident in the choice to keep them until the 27th of December, keeping them away from their family and loved ones on Christmas.”

Olive, who studies Fine Art and is also involved in Just Stop Oil, told The Gryphon they were angered by the decision.

“Ella is a wonderful, kind person who protested in one of the simplest ways, by walking in the road with a sign (as many of us have done recently in solidarity with Palestine) because they believe people everywhere deserve a better world than this.

“Yet there are people – politicians, police officers, judges – who think it’s totally fine they’ve been sent to prison for that. I cannot make sense of it.

“All whilst our government issues new oil and gas licences that are going to horribly worsen the climate emergency and literally kill people. Yet these same Judges don’t see anything wrong with that. I hope students will feel moved by Ella’s sacrifice and their exposure to the violence of our judicial system.

“Their actions have strengthened my resolve that yes, we are facing an enormous problem, but we are also completely capable of changing things by acting together to show politicians we will not stand for their lies and greed, and I will continue to act with Just Stop Oil and fight for change.”

Matt, a Mechatronics and Robotics student who is also involved with the climate group, said he wasn’t “surprised or afraid” for Ella when he heard of their arrest.

“I remember that night before they left to march, asking them what drives them to keep going despite the consequences, and they told me that while they were afraid of what would happen if they did act, they were more afraid of what would happen if they didn’t act, and they knew they had to.

Ella’s imprisonment doesn’t make me afraid of taking action again. I would need to be arrested a lot to face the risk of that.”

Megan, a Microbiology student who met Ella in the Vegetarian & Vegan Society said: “This reflects the current government’s preference for arresting those striving to create a positive future rather than taking action themselves.

“Ella’s willingness to risk everything for a better future should be viewed not as unlawful but as a heroic act and I think we should all take inspiration from that and think about ways in which we can help mitigate the effects of the climate crisis.”

Just Stop Oil says six other students from across the country are currently remanded ahead of trial. Ella is due to begin their trial at Stratford Magistrates Court next January.