LUU’s Volunteering Rep breaks down how societies can get involved with charity fundraising

December is widely recognised as a month with persevering personality; a determination to create joy amid strife, and often — in the northern hemisphere at least — the biting cold. Humankind may be rife with folly, but we’re wise enough to realise that there is no stronger source of joy than the act of giving. The delight upon receiving a gift, the satisfaction of improving another’s life. There is no better time to spread the goodwill and raise funds for charity. But where does one begin?

At the University of Leeds, the Student’s Union hosts a massive variety of societies, many of whom want to use their platform to give back and fundraise for worthy causes. Leeds University Union (LUU)’s Volunteering Representative is there to promote charity involvement across campus. The Gryphon reached out to the current holder of the role for her insight into entering the world of charity and volunteering.

Emily in front of Leeds University Union, from her Instagram @luuvolunteeringrep

Emily Kilmister has been hugely successful in her efforts to raise funds for charity: as fundraising coordinator for Leeds Marrow, the student-run branch of the Anthony Nolan charity, she led them to raise over £6,000. Now in her second year as LUU’s Volunteering Rep, she continues to facilitate student volunteering. “I love helping support all the volunteering societies in the amazing things they do,” Emily says. “There are so many amazing charities doing incredible things, so it can be really difficult to know who to fundraise for.”

One of the easiest ways to get involved with charity fundraising is through a society membership. Calling to committee members, the Volunteering Rep advises:

“The first thing I would suggest is looking for a cause that is important to your members. You might be surprised how many charities are directly related to your society. For example, Leeds Surf often raise money for Surfers Against Sewage, and the Irish Dance Society has raised money for Leeds Irish Health and Homes. Alternatively, have a chat with your members! Ask them if they have a close connection to a charity; maybe they have a family member with cancer who has had support from Young Lives vs. Cancer, or they have been in a mental health crisis and received support from Mind charity. It is imperative that as a society, you listen to your members. Men’s Lacrosse is a perfect example of this. Last year, they completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge for the Zohar Dean Trust in memory of a close friend to some of their members and even won ‘Charity Fundraiser of the Year’ at the 2023 Riley Awards!”

Men’s Lacrosse completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge for the Zohar Dean Trust, from the society’s Instagram

Charity work is much less daunting when you have a like-minded team to do it with you. Last week, LUU Modern Dance hosted a Dance Competition for their Christmas fundraiser, raising over a grand in aid of Rainbow Junktion, a local charity battling food poverty in Leeds. If you are a member of a society, chances are you can celebrate the season of giving together.

Another suggestion Emily makes to society committee members is to team up with one of the existing volunteering societies. With over 20 societies representing local and national charities, there are plenty to choose from. These societies, rather than focusing on sports or hobbies, specifically aim to fundraise for their chosen cause. Planning events in collaboration with them can increase outreach potential and precipitate more in-depth discussions about the charitable cause. Emily adds that working with a volunteering society “is great as they often have experienced fundraisers who can help you plan and advertise events to take some of the workload off you.”

A recent example of this is when Leeds Uni Boob Team (UBT), a student-run branch of CoppaFeel!, organised a university-wide ‘Pink Week’ in celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Collaborating with more than 100 LUU societies, UBT facilitated a variety of events across the week, including educational bingos with raffle prizes, charity runs, Danceathons, Spinathons, and pink-themed training sessions. UBT reported that the week raised more than £2000 for CoppaFeel!, and the wave of pink spread awareness of their cause across the city. The ripple effect of collaboration extends the spirit of giving and growth beyond the immediate academic community, benefitting a much wider audience.

LUU Handball Society was among the societies encouraging members to wear pink during UBT’s Pink Week. Credit: Felicity Haslin The UBT committee spoke to LSR about Pink Week and representing CoppaFeel! Men and Women’s Cricket hosted a Spinathon on 19 Oct for their Pink Week event, raising almost £900 in honour of breast cancer awareness

Reflecting on her time supporting Leeds Marrow, Emily recalls when they collaborated with FOBSoc (Faculty of Biological Science Society) on a pub quiz. “The increased exposure from two societies resulted in a sell-out event!” she reflects. “Sharing resources meant an incredible night for FOBSoc members and more money raised for Leeds Marrow.”

The season of giving may be cursed with bleak weather, empty purses and one too many stress-induced tension headaches, but it also reminds us of the joyousness of selfless endeavours.

At the University of Leeds, the Student’s Union, led by the dedicated efforts of individuals like Emily, demonstrates the incredible potential within student societies to contribute to charitable causes.

Emily’s journey, from raising substantial funds for the Anthony Nolan charity to her current role as LUU’s Volunteering Rep, highlights the diverse opportunities for students to engage in meaningful charity work.

As we navigate the complexities of charity involvement, Emily’s valuable advice serves as a beacon: listen to society members, collaborate with existing volunteering societies, and leverage collective expertise to plan and execute impactful events.

In the spirit of the season, as students come together to celebrate the holidays and share the joy of giving, the university community exemplifies the power of collective goodwill. Relationships built between societies through these charitable endeavours foster a sense of connection and purpose. The volunteering efforts undertaken by individuals and societies alike showcase that, amid the festivities, there is a profound understanding that true joy lies in making a positive difference in the lives of others.

Emily links further information from LUU about how to volunteer in her Instagram bio.