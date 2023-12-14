Empowering Integration: Inside RETAS’ Journey with Asylum Seekers and Refugees

In a bustling and multicultural city like Leeds, RETAS stands as a beacon of hope and integration for asylum seekers and refugees. Founded in 2002, RETAS embarked on a mission to be a guiding force in the social and economic development of these individuals, not just within Leeds, but beyond. Driven by a commitment to facilitate integration, RETAS provides an array of comprehensive services, including access to employment, education, language classes, health and well-being support, and creative skill programs. Their holistic approach encompasses the entire journey of asylum seekers, from initial arrival to settlement, encouraging self-sufficiency and community integration.

Alongside Hayworth Harrison, a student volunteer for RETAS, I sat down with the team to discuss their journey and evolution.

“RETAS was established back in 2002 and at the time we were one of the first charities and our mission is to work and support the social and economic development of asylum seekers and refugees in the region, not just in Leeds” says Roger Nyantou, the CEO of RETAS. The core aim was clear—to facilitate integration into society by enabling access to employment and education, and by supporting community inclusion. Over the years, RETAS’ growth has been marked by its commitment to this vision.

Initially starting with two staff members, RETAS has since grown to a team of 28, signifying the expanding scope and impact of their work. Their evolution mirrors the changing landscape of asylum seekers and refugees in Leeds. “The nature of the individuals seeking our support has changed,” Roger notes. “Initially, you had people who were highly qualified coming to the UK, now you get people who are not even literate in their own language.” This proved to be a challenge, which led them to start offering IELTS classes (International English Language Testing System) in order to help professionals like doctors, teachers or university students get their qualifications and enable them to work in the UK, but also to help people achieve English proficiency.

The journey of an asylum seeker begins with RETAS upon their arrival in the UK. Accommodated in hotels or shared spaces, these individuals often encounter an array of challenges until they get refugee status. “We offer health and well-being support, language classes, and creative skills programs, so that they can integrate within the community until they get refugee status,” explains Yasir Mohammed, the Volunteer Service Manager. This process is called the “Welcome to Leeds Project.” Once granted refugee status, RETAS’ “28-day project” commences, extending financial assistance to help them open a bank account, guidance on accessing welfare support like Universal Credit, and housing aid through partnerships with Leeds City Council and other providers. They also have employment and education support, as Yasir points out: “once people are settled, they have a house, now they start thinking about work and going to University or joining a college and we have advisors for support with that. He also explains that with RETAS they go through the entire process from refugee to integration in community which makes them a unique organization in West Yorkshire.

RETAS is a robust and inclusive community, striving for a diverse volunteer pool that reflects the multifaceted needs of their service users. With an emphasis on integrating into the local community, they seek volunteers for administrative roles, learning assistance, social media engagement, and fundraising. Their dynamic approach, incorporating placement students from the University of Leeds and involvement in finance, provides a holistic environment that welcomes volunteers from various backgrounds.

The organization values the transformative power of volunteering, emphasizing that approximately 80-85% of their staff were once volunteers themselves. Both Yasir and Roger’s journeys from service users to staff members highlights the extensive career development opportunities RETAS offers.

Through education and engagement, they aim to break down societal barriers, challenging stereotypes and fostering integration. Lorna Gray, the Fundraising and Communications manager, talked more about the activities included in the “Welcome to Leeds Project.” They do all sorts of activities such as beach cleaning, yoga, and rock climbing, which aim to provide holistic support beyond the office space. This multifaceted approach, while showcased partly on social media, is just a glimpse into the comprehensive services RETAS offers to asylum seekers and refugees.

Leila Gurnah, the Curriculum Manager, talked about the types of volunteers they need and how they could support RETAS. They are always searching for people that might be interested in teaching English, whether they are interested in a placement or just want to get some hands-on experience. This way, RETAS can explore more ways in which to help their service users and how they can help them get into University.

Despite plans for expansion, RETAS remains committed to its roots. Whilst exploring potential expansions to other cities, their primary focus is on consolidating their existing services and ensuring quality support before scaling. Their vision for the future intertwines with the needs of those they support, pivoting and evolving in tandem with the evolving landscape of refugee policies and needs. Through partnerships with universities and communities, RETAS aims not only to offer support but also to empower individuals to become advocates and allies in the integration process.

RETAS is now organizing a raffle until January 2nd. All donations go towards supporting refugees and asylum seekers. A single entry is £5 and a double is only £8. If you’d like to support them and enter the race for some lovely prizes from Bundobust, Eat Your Greens, Noonchi Cake, HiFi Comedy Club, Junkyard Golf and more, visit their crowdfund here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/retas-raffle