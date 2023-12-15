Intermittent Fasting: Wonder Diet or Dangerous Fad?

Weight loss is a minefield. I can’t move for influencers telling me that a keto diet is the key to weight loss, or going gluten-free, that I should buy a walking pad or lift weights, that avocados are the enemy, or maybe the superfood solution I need. Recommendations can be all over the place. The diet industry profits through the promotion of ‘quick fixes’ in a society that idealises slender bodies. Intermittent fasting is trendy, but is there any fact beneath the before and after pictures?

Intermittent fasting has been around for thousands of years; Aristotle and Plato both recommended it. If you fast forward to the 1970s, weight loss studies promote intermittent fasting to keep calorie intake low and burn fat.

It can be dangerous to leap into a diet without knowing the facts and the dangers.

So, how does it work?

Intermittent fasting is an eating schedule with prolonged periods of not eating (or fasting).

If you eat consistently throughout the day, insulin resistance can occur when the body makes more insulin and drives fat storage. Fasting allows the body to burn fat. Mark Mattson, a neuroscientist at Johns Hopkins, refers to this as ‘metabolic switching’.

The most popular type of intermittent fasting is the 16:8 diet, where you fast for 16 hours and allow yourself to eat during the remaining 10. The 5:2 diet means restricting your daily calorie intake to just 500 calories on two days of the week.

Is it effective?

Some evidence suggests that intermittent fasting does help with weight loss and increases metabolic rate. It is typical to lose between 7 and 11 pounds in 10 weeks.

Studies have found that appetites did not significantly increase despite significant weight loss.

Fasting can lower rates of coronary heart disease and diabetes.

A Harvard study found that the weight loss recorded by those trying intermittent fasting is similar to groups that attempted a continuous calorie restriction.

Nutritionists recommend the Mediterranean diet when not fasting, focussing on leafy greens, healthy fats, lean protein and whole grains.

Intermittent fasting can help manage Type 2 diabetes, allowing people to lose weight and lower their insulin resistance. If you have diabetes, discuss any changes you plan to make with a professional.

Others turn to intermittent fasting to address chronic conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome or high cholesterol.

What are the dangers?

If you are on medications that require frequent food intake, fasting could be dangerous.

Some people report feeling ‘brain fog’, headaches, nausea or increased anxiety while fasting. During academically intense periods, it is worth considering these side effects.

Restricting food intake for long periods can lead to overeating or unhealthy behaviours, such as becoming obsessed with food or binge eating.

The deliberate restriction of food can trigger disordered eating. You are more vulnerable if you suffer from low self-esteem or have family members who have a history of eating disorders. Watch out if you find yourself associating hunger with ‘success’ and eating with ‘failure’; this can be the beginning of a dangerous pattern of behaviour.

Like all dietary changes, there is not a one-fits-all approach. If you struggle with late-night snacking, you may find intermittent fasting an easy way to maintain a healthy weight. For others, intermittent fasting can be a dangerous flirtation with disordered eating.

You’re only at university once, so there is no shame in the sneaky post-clubbing kebab or happy meal. Enjoy the flat roast dinners and takeaways. Food shouldn’t be shameful and can be a great way to connect with your mates. Don’t let any diet get in the way of university memories; you can focus on moderation and maintaining a healthy diet and still eat freely.

Remember, as exam season approaches, to be kind to yourself. Everybody has health goals they would like to accomplish. In these cold and dark months, prioritise looking after yourself physically and emotionally.

