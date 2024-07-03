Music Venue Trust VS Coop Live Arena: are grassroots music venues too poorly run to deserve industry funding?

Written by Eszter Vida, edited by Millie Cain.

2023 was reported as the biggest year ever for live music. The year was also

marked by increased rent prices, the cost-of-living crisis and venue closures, leading

to 125 of them closing for good and a statistical decrease in the opening of newer

ones. But, for companies like Live Nation at least, the music industry continues to be

a profitable market when viewed from a corporate angle; one that doesn’t face the

same threat of issues as our beloved grassroots venues that have historically put the

same amount of work, if not more, towards the future of British music and culture.



This escape for corporations may have been true until a very recent controversy.

Despite being scheduled to open on this past April 23, the new Manchester Coop

Live arena has faced organisational difficulties, resulting in many show cancellations

and disappointed Peter Kay fans. So, what better way to proceed by allowing the

now-resigned executive director Gary Roden to jump on a BBC interview to question

the competency of venues and whether some deserve the financial support to stay

alive from a grassroots music charity?

Music Venue Trust is an organisation that I met back in January at a conference in Brudenell Social Club and even signed their artist pledge, promising to give back a percentage of ticket profits to grassroots

venues in case of future arena gigs. While the sentiment was there for small musicians, who could only dream of playing at that level, it’s more their proposition of

a £1 ticket levy on arena shows which has gathered a lot of public criticism, with

Roden declaring the logic that rising bills are affecting some venues more because

they are more ‘poorly run’ in comparison. While this could be one reason, it fails to

highlight a larger problem. Therefore, it’s important to recognise that the problem

isn’t as straight forward as his comments may be interpreted.



Comments such as Roden’s fail to recognise how out-of-touch the music industry

can become when they don’t reinvest their profits into the right places. As reported

by NME, Coop Live is ‘set to become the UK’s largest indoor arena when it opens,

with a capacity of 23,500.’ A concert of this capacity may take a lot of investment for

a newly opened (or still unopened beyond its promised date as I’m writing this)

venue but as everything becomes more and more concentrated at the top of the

music pyramid, there is no healthy ecosystem where small venues, who give so

much to recognising new talent, can also receive something back, other than an

eviction notice on their front doors. Many have also highlighted that we are battling

against the greed of pre-existing added ticket fees, from order processing fees to

service charges, which may not seem relevant in the age of e-ticketing. What MVT

are trying to propose is to question where these added fees go and clearer

transparency for artists/fans involved.



Our own losses of Sheaf St and The Tetley marked a tragic end of an era for

communities that flocked to these spots to experience purposeful art and culture.

When thinking about prominent venues that are deeply engrained into Leeds culture,

the first ones that come to my mind would probably be Brudenell Social Club and

Hyde Park Book Club. Both located in Hyde Park, these places have also become

central hubs for students, in group socialising, pool nights and attending gigs

together. The Brudenell, running since 1913, has become a staple Leeds venue

where artists of all genres aspire to perform and check off their career bucket lists because of its preserved history. Meanwhile, Hyde Park Book Club have proclaimed

their desire to foster a community spirit themselves, catering it around local people

having the space to create with a café, hangout spot and venue all tied to one name

in a quintessential corner of Leeds.

It’s not just about organised live music for these spaces; however, they hold literature festivals, yoga, art club, comedy shows, well- loved weekly jazz nights, all while supporting an everchanging local population of creatives. Conjoined with venue and practise space Eiger Studios, it’s one of many

like the Wardrobe, highlighted annually during the Live at Leeds in the City festival.



It’s not all doom and gloom for us in Leeds though. Here, we are fortunate to have

such a strong student network; for other venues in quieter locations, this factor of

microscopic impact doesn’t stop them from closing. Without these third spaces, we

lose a part of our culture to which we are all contributing to, especially when they

close in less widely known music scenes like ‘Moles’ in Bath. The more we don’t

prioritise our local venues, the less space there is for emerging artists within our own

ecosystem, leaving less opportunity for anywhere outside of London. The music

capital itself has even lost venues, so as we narrow down possible geographical

barriers, now more than ever are we seeing the real financial inequality in a

prospering industry. There are already numerous barriers beyond the inaccessible

distances that can daunt musicians when it comes to networking, such as industry

gatekeeping and constantly changing trends that artists must manage for themselves

without a team or huge label backing. Losing more of these art spaces limit the

possibility of even finding a platform and building a collective space shared by artistic

individuals.



Subjectively speaking, it’s quite bold of a company, named after the purpose of

supporting and working together cooperatively, to criticise independently run music

venues like a lot of ours and make degrading comments when they are already

faced with challenges of government neglect in a very corporate-minded landscape,

despite the cultural significance of music. For music to sound as good as it was ‘back

in the good old days’, it’s up to the public to be the consumers they were

predisposed by social media to be and support new bands into becoming the classic,

legacy acts we reminisce about over their golden days today.

For more information, follow this link to the Music Venue Trust’s annual report:

https://www.musicvenuetrust.com/2024/01/music-venue-trust-launch-annual-report-