Nubiyan Twist bring new their album ‘Find Your Flame’ to Project House

Written by Jess O’Brien, edited by Millie Cain.



Nine-piece band from Leeds, Nubiyan Twist, launched their fourth album, Find Your

Flame, at Project House on Friday 24th May, as part of the Leeds Jazz Festival 2024.

After having seen their outstanding performance in Sheffield with their previous

album, Freedom Fables (2021), I couldn’t wait to see what they had in store for their

next show.



Nubiyan Twist throw afro-funk, jazz, hip-hop, dancehall and reggae sounds into their

eclectic mix in the new album, featuring the likes of Nile Rodgers and Corto Alto. The

album is introduced with an important message about wasting time with constant

worry, stress, and work. It then moves into a disco sounding tune featuring Nile

Rodgers. The album consists of impressive alto sax solos, uplifting afro-beats and

beautiful harmonies backing all the songs. The album also spans many languages,

including Patois from Aziza Jaye in ‘So Mi Stay’ and Bambara from Mamani Keita in

‘Slow Breath’. K.O.G also brings his Ghanaian sound to the album with another

collaboration on my personal favourite, ‘Pray For Me Part 2’.



The show opened with an up and coming band, Heritage, from Leeds, who

stormed the stage with so much energy, I can’t wait to hear more of them in the

future. By the time Nubiyan Twist came onto the stage, the venue was completely filled and wrestling with anticipation. They can certainly pull a crowd of all ages, with gigs in Leeds often attracting either a younger or older crowd, but on Friday they proved that their genre-bending music is

for everyone.

The lead vocalist, Aziza Jaye, brought so much fun and intimacy to the

performance, engaging with and enlivening the crowd. There was a clear theme of

gratitude for women throughout the concert, especially during ‘Woman’, as

well as the experience of bringing new life into the world with ‘Carry Me’. The lead

guitarist, Tom Excell, took a moment midway through the gig to outline the message

of his lyrics and the inspiration he took from having his first son two years ago. Not

only did they perform their newest songs, but they also performed some of their most

loved songs from previous years, they have especially rekindled my love for their last

album with their unforgettable performance of ‘If I Know’ (feat. K.O.G).

It’s no surprise that Nubiyan Twist filled the venue in their hometown, and with such

fun, upbeat music, I think their music would be a lot of fun at a festival rather than in an

overcrowded gig space. However, I still left the gig not only with a fresh perspective

of their new album, but also with a newfound enjoyment for their uplifting sound.

It was great to hear the main message that they wanted the audience to take away

was that despite some real challenges for some of the band members over the last

few years, Find Your Flame is about taking that negativity and using music to turn

the bad into good. They have found their flame, and now they are passing the torch

for us all to do the same.



Nubiyan Twist will be touring the UK until the end of August. Don’t miss your

chance to see them this summer!