Debunking Fitness Myths

The world of fitness can be a complicated place, but it doesn’t help that there are so many fitness myths around. So, let’s debunk some of the biggest ones and make getting into fitness that little bit easier.

Lifting weights as a woman will make you “bulky”

Of course, lifting weights is intended to grow muscle. However, the idea that you will become bulky if you start lifting is, in many ways, a myth. It takes a long time to grow muscle; you definitely won’t see much definition straight away. What fitness buffs call “bulking” is a process that requires increased calorie intake and a fairly intense gym schedule — it is very unlikely you will bulk up as an average gym goer. Besides, there is nothing wrong with women having visibly larger muscles. We should embrace our strength rather than hide it!

You have to have a protein shake 30 minutes before or 30 minutes after your workout

The idea of “30 minutes” refers to the anabolic window where your muscles are in immediate recovery following a workout. Hence, having a protein shake then does have some benefits in fueling the recovery. However, evidence suggests your overall protein intake throughout the day is more important than cramming protein into the anabolic window. So, there is no need to feel rushed to have your protein shake at a certain time (and, also, there is no pressure to start having protein shakes at all!)

You need to sweat to have a good workout

This is a common misconception because we associate exercise with being out of breath and sweaty. Firstly, some people are more genetically prone to sweating than others, which we cannot control. Also, some of the most effective workouts will be low-sweat ones! This can include pilates, yoga, and even walking.

Cardio is the most effective way to lose weight

While cardio is a great way to lose weight, it is not always the most enjoyable. Strength training or weightlifting are the best way to lose fat and grow muscle mass at the same time, with it being scientifically proven that your body continues to burn calories in the hours after strength training. These types of exercise can also be much better at reducing the impact on your joints than some forms of cardio like running or skipping.

You need to do 10,000 steps a day

Doing 10,000 steps a day is great and ensures you’re staying active despite an increasingly sedentary world. Yet, the myth here is that 10,000 is the optimum number for everyone. Like all types of exercise, walking should be adjusted to your abilities and needs, to fit in with your lifestyle. If you struggle to walk 10,000 steps per day, don’t beat yourself up. Forget the number and focus on what level of movement feels good for your body and achievable with your time.

You should focus on one kind of exercise at a time

There is a common mentality that we should stick to one form of exercise. For example, we can only be runners, weightlifters, or swimmers. But the truth is, if your goal is to improve fitness, you may find it much more enjoyable and engaging to try lots of different types of exercise. Think of it like being a kid and learning lots of new sports all the time. The benefits of this include improving skills, a chance to meet new people and a more fun approach to exercise.