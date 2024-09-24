A Freshers’ Guide to Club Nights in Leeds

So, you’ve come to Leeds, you want to avoid club wristband scams or just escape the Leeds locals at all costs, while hoping to do a full week bender – I mean, partying and having fun! Well, Leeds has not failed you; here is a full week of club nights tailored just for the freshers.

Bobby’s Disco – The Warehouse

What else are you doing on a Monday night but dancing to ABBA at Bobby’s? Cheesy disco galore, kick your week off with a wholesome night out at the maze of a venue that is The Warehouse. A random bathtub? Check. 2 toilets in one cubicle? It’s a bit odd but it exists. There’s no better way than to celebrate a night of new friendships than to the soundtrack of upbeat disco anthems.

Dry Dock Karaoke Night – Dry Dock, Tuesdays

Something for those who hate the awkward dancing and sardines atmosphere of clubbing, karaoke at Dry Dock is another cheap, popular alternative that students eat up. More singing does not mean any less dancing however, unless you’re stuck in the queue for 3 hours. There’s plenty of time to warm up and await your turn, and it’s only located across the dual carriageway next to Leeds Beckett, where your dreams of being the next vocal powerhouse lives on for one night only.

Mischief Wednesdays – The Warehouse

Exclusively reserved for specific LUU society members, you’re lucky to have made the finish line to Mischief if you have been challenged to survive some of those infamous sports society initiations. With its own name echoing the chaotic vibes, Mischief Wednesday hosts the most feral groups and individuals inside one tightly packed industrial building. Special mention to Walkabout as the most dedicated Wednesday night out goers start here for the cheap drinks; just be smart and beat the queue for entry.

Boogaloo Wednesday – Belgrave Music Hall, Wednesday 18th/25th

Last year’s newcomer at Belgrave, the hippy sister of Bobby’s has grown to be a standout night for 70/80/90s dance tunes among the swirling smoke of incense and hanging peace sign decorations. As standard, Belgrave serves as a student friendly venue for the dwellings of your typical arts students in the day, serving the best pizzas on the block. The multi-functional venue is also crowned with a romantic rooftop terrace that’s guaranteed to be filled to the brim every forthcoming Wednesday night.

Indie Thursdays – O2 Academy Leeds, Thursday 19th/26th

Bring out your high tops, pair them with your knee socks and throw on a leather jacket; if you’re a bit too quirky for pop music, the mystical aura of sweat and dark fruits awaits you. If AM is your bible, then it will become a ritual for you to attend the recurring nights at Indie Thursdays, but don’t be surprised if you end up getting a free membership by the end of first year. Get your dancing shoes ready for a night of well-loved indie bangers. The very first are always in the main arena, so a bit less sweat and slightly larger smoking area.

Full Fat Thursdays – Old Red Bus Station, Thursday 26th

With Thursdays being the most divisive night, the other half of Leeds would argue that a wild and crammed night of house music is far more elite at Old Red. It’s worth mentioning that despite being a musically diverse city, not many nights do grime/drill. So, Full Fat it may be for you with a mixed bag of some rooms being packed and others being more reliably quieter. The best part? You may not need a kebab order after the night has ended; you get free donuts and sweet treats handed out to you upon entry.

Fruity Fridays – LUU Stylus, Friday 27th

If there’s a time you can go Fruity Fridays, it’s once and it’s in Freshers. Haters are just mad that it is the cheapest place to drink for students, so don’t listen to the bad rep of it being too cheesy. A club night best loved by performance and media societies, you even have the luxury of multiple rooms or themed nights throughout the year, right in the safety and heart of campus. Armed with floating fruit decorations, it’s a night every Leeds student has some interesting story to take away from.

Quickfire Mentions:

Any event at Beaver Works – Special occasions call for the one-off spectacles here. Whether it’s the Better Days all-day festival or Halloween Cirque du Soul specials, the distance is far enough from the city centre that what happens at Beaver Works stays there in that club’s fairground…

Projekt, O2 Academy Leeds – Saturday nights may seem like they lack student events, but that’s probably because you’re not a house fan. There’s always the entertaining smoking area if it’s not for you and your mates are dragging you there.

Any event at Space or Carousel – No Pryzm? No problem. This is where the contents of it spills every Friday/Saturday night as a replacement. Best route to follow after some pre-drinks in Hedley Verity, commonly nicknamed as ‘Disco Spoons’ for the almost sci-fi explosion of a dancefloor that appears when the staff just move the high chairs out of the way and a makeshift DJ booth is launched in the middle of a family-friendly Wetherspoons.

The Key Club to The Stone Roses pipeline – Some may say it’s the most adventurous trip of their short lifetimes, others have nowhere else they can go to until 6am. Scrap the premise of this whole article; if you’re with the right people, anywhere is good right? It will definitely be an experience.

Sela Bar/ Wax Bar, New Briggate – Born in the wrong generation? We get it, you listen to 80s new wave, you drink £9 doubles, you’re not like the rest of us until you wake up to find 50 different versions of yourself at these bars. No shame, I was just like you too once.

New Events:

Hot Pot Tuesday, Distrikt – 24th September for house, disco and techno

Shakedown Fridays, Headrow House – 27th September for funk, soul, motown and disco

*Come to the first Music and Clubs section meeting for discounted tickets for both Hot Pot Tuesday and Shakedown Friday!