Cabin Fever in Leeds: Views Must do’s to Quell the Freshers Claustrophobia

Hello Leeds Freshers 2024! Welcome to the Gryphon Views section! As one of your editors for the 2024-2025 season I thought long and hard about exactly what I wanted to tell you in the Freshers Guide this year, until I remembered there is an overlooked side to Yorkshire that I can’t possibly leave out of this year’s freshers guide.

The wonderful northern city of Leeds is bursting with stuff to offer. With vibrant nightlife, gems of culture and places to shop till you drop there are hundreds of amazing options to fill your weekends and evenings with. However, whilst I sit here writing I can’t help but recollect my own feelings in first year, as I scoured the city centre for new days out to fill my time I felt a sense of cabin fever looming over me. This reminiscing has made me realise sometimes you need a change of scenery, even in a city as vivid as Leeds.

As a fresher, you’ve probably been briefed on the radiant city centre or the quirky suburb of Headingley, but there’s so much more to explore thanks to the incredible travel network in Leeds. from bikes to busses or taxis to trains there’s history, culture and beauty right round the corner.

The Serene Scenes of Kirkstall Abbey

When thinking about how to start this list, I knew I needed to start simple, and the beauty of Kirkstall Abbey really does speak for itself. If you’re a fresher looking for a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of student life, the partially ruined Kirkstall Abbey is the perfect spot to unwind and soak in some local history. The Cistercian monastery is just a 10 minute bus ride away from the University of Leeds campus or even a 15 minute cycle thanks to the new Leeds City Bikes nearby campus, making it the perfect bite-sized escape for freshers in Leeds. The dramatic towering gothic architecture is juxtaposed with quiet parkland and the iconic River Aire nearby, making it a place of both beauty and history. So, whether you’re looking to explore the abbey’s fascinating past, or trying to find a quiet spot to clear your head, Kirkstall Abbey offers the perfect balance for freshers in Leeds, without breaking the bank.

The Charming Town of Harrogate

Next up, if you’re not one for history but still want some new views, you’re in luck thanks to the thriving train networks surrounding Leeds. The scenic town of Harrogate is a short 30 minute train journey out of Leeds and can provide a whole new shopping experience. My time spent in Harrogate can only be described as charming, as the town’s mix of famous tea rooms and delightful independent shops combined to create a friendly and diverse atmosphere, where you can windowshop in picturesque boutiques or scour the jam packed charity shops for a brand new outfit. This offbeat combination made for an enjoyable day out for shopping students.

The Breathtaking Views of Ilkley

I knew I couldn’t finish this article without a final nod to the beauty of Yorkshire by recommending the stunning town of Ilkley. A 40 minute drive or a 30 minute train journey brings you to Ilkley, which offers stunning views and plenty of outdoor activities, making it perfect for those who love nature. The tiny town is packed full of activities, as you explore the rolling hills of Ilkley Moor you can look forward to a refreshing tea in one of its independent cafes at the end of the day, making it both a fulfilling and charming small town for freshers to let loose in. As Views editor, I knew I had to include Ilkley Lido, as my personal favourite summer spot near Leeds. The Lido offers a unique outdoor swimming experience, allowing visitors to enjoy a refreshing swim while soaking up the sun and scenic views of the surrounding countryside, making it nearly unmissable when those summer months roll around next year.

So, if you’re anything like me, I hope this article has quelled those feelings of cabin fever and added to your ever growing list of freshers activities thanks to the wonderful views 2024-2025 team.