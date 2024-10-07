Where Sports Meets Fashion: The Sports-Filled Summer of 2024

From New Balance’s transformation from a “dad shoe” to one of the most coveted sneakers in streetwear, to Jude Bellingham becoming the new face of Louis Vuitton, it’s impossible not to notice how fashion and sports have become more intertwined than ever. This evolution hit new heights during what felt like a marathon of back-to-back sports events. With the 2024 Euros, Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics, the summer of 2024 had us glued to our screens. While I can’t speak for everyone, I found myself just as excited to see the assemblage of fashion statements as I was to watch all the sports events this summer. Every time I turned on the TV, I wasn’t just tuning in to watch athletic achievements — I was also watching a fashion show unfold.

Fashion Football Fever

After seeing the hundreds of TikTok’s about “how to style your football jersey” I wasn’t surprised when I saw that the search for the “England jerseys” was up by 623% ahead of the Euros Final. But this extends outside of the stadium. With ‘it-girls’ like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa sporting ‘classic football shirts’, solidifying the jerseys as a summer fashion staple. My personal favourite was seeing Sabrina Carpenter effortlessly throwing an England jersey over her Versace mini dress at London’s Capital Summertime Ball, giving a nod to the ‘blokette’ micro-trend that took hold last year – pairing more sporty looks with hyper-feminine pieces.

Photo Credits by David Fisher / ShutterStock Photo credits: Gettyimages.com

Of course, we can’t overlook the true stars of the Euros: the players themselves. While their style choices are somewhat limited to their football kits on the field, the 2024 tournament still showcased some major fashion collaborations. This year, we saw exciting partnerships like Adidas x Spain, Puma x Italy, and Nike x England each merging to create unique and elevated designs for their football kits.

Off the pitch, however, the footballers have elevated their fashion game. While the euros came to an end in mid-June, the real battle began in early July when GQ asked us to vote for the best-dressed man of the tournament. Raphael Leão, the Portuguese left winger, wowed with his Bottega suits and colour-blocked leather jackets, while French midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni embraced a “Y2K biker jacket revival” look. Meanwhile, William Saliba turned heads with his eclectic mix of bold prints, Patek Philippe watches, and Amiri denim. However, I only see it fitting to cast my vote for Jude Bellingham. Whether he’s dressed in sleek, tailored suits or more laid-back streetwear, he consistently wows with his looks. Partnering with Skims in June and now joining the ‘Louis Vuitton Family’, the English footballer has made a seamless transition into the world of menswear fashion.

Photo from @louisvuitton via Instagram

Photo from @skims via Instagram

Courtside Couture: Wimbledon 2024

As per British summertime tradition, the annual Wimbledon Championship delivered its usual dose of world-class tennis. However, as we all know Wimbledon has also always been famous for their courtside style displayed by its star-studded, and royal, attendees.

Kate Middleton took her seat at the royal box to watch the Men’s Singles Final. Taking a break from her usual SW19 style, “the Princess of Wales wore a custom version of Safiyaa’s Cecilia dress in Wimbledon purple”. A few rows behind were Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter in summery pastel hues. Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield swung into style, wearing a navy Ralph Lauren jacket with cream trousers proving that his fashion sense is nothing short of ‘amazing’ ;).

Speaking of Ralph Lauren, being the official outfitter for Wimbledon since 2006, this major fashion house has been at the heart of the world’s ‘best-dressed tournament’ with its signature preppy and elegant looks. Naturally, each summer brings the highly anticipated RL x Wimbledon collection; this year was no exception. For the 2024 Wimbledon Ralph Lauren ensured that the iconic all-white dress code wasn’t just for the players, incorporating the dress code into the spectators’ looks – Poppy Delevingne donning a white-toned ensemble paired with the RL 888 bag, and Zendaya sporting a chic white linen dress, layered with a blue-and-white striped shirt and a navy silk knit tie. Ralph Lauren’s designs continue to ACE the fashion game at Wimbledon, ensuring that spectators are just as impeccably dressed as the players on the court.

Photo from @ralphlauren via Instagram Photo from @ralphlauren via Instagram Photo from @ralphlauren via Instagram

The Oh-So-Fashionable 2024 Paris Olympics

Held in the ‘fashion capital of the world,’ it was clear from the beginning that this year’s Olympics and Paralympics would be nothing short of an effortlessly fashionable event. From the medals themselves to the athletes’ uniforms throughout the event, there was always a hint of the well-known French Savoir-Fair – mais bien sûr!

Photo from @Berluti via Instagram.

Setting the tone for the fashion-forward 2024 Paris Olympics, the committee was quick to announce the luxury conglomerate, LVMH, as the ‘premium partner of the Olympic and Paralympic games. Aiming to spotlighting the best of French craftsmanship and fashion globally, they had the group’s most high-valued brands working in different capacities throughout the event. Starting at the open ceremony, we saw the iconic Louis Vuitton trunks safeguarding the medals that were designed by the Parisian luxury jewellery and watch house, Chaumet. These medals were not only beautifully crafted but also uniquely symbolic, containing pieces of the Eiffel Tower – how incredibly Parisian! On the style front, the house of Dior, synonymous with French Haute Couture, not only dressed Lady Gaga and Celine Dion in custom-made pieces for their performances at the opening ceremony. They also partnered with athletes like gymnast Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos and Paralympic swimmer Alex Portal as brand ambassadors. Berluti, another LVMH brand, designed all the uniforms for the French athletes. The uniform being midnight-blue wool tuxedos with lapels in shades of blue and red, key colours of the French flag highlighted the elegance typically associated with French fashion.

On the topic of athlete’s uniforms, in the 2024 Paris Olympics, each country’s uniforms had intricate details that pay homage to cultural heritage and artisanship. Mongolia’s uniforms featured intricately embroidered cultural motifs. Designed by the couture brand Michel and Amazonka, their outfits were definitely a fan favourite – as said in the comments section of the designers’ Instagram “Team Mongolia gets the gold for most incredible uniforms”. Meanwhile, designed by Issey Miyake’s tea, Japan’s athletes embraced sleek minimalism with a modern twist on traditional kimono silhouettes. Designing the uniforms for Team USA for the 19th time, Ralph Lauren had yet another major moment this summer. Extending beyond the athletes, the American fashion house partnered with multiple American icons, dressing them for the event as they cheer on Team USA – from Kendal Jenner and Emma Chamberlain to Nick Jonas and Jessica Chastain, their outfits each embodied the timeless Ralph Lauren style.

“Ralph Lauren has once again created designs that not only capture the essence of American style but also embody the spirit and pride of Team USA,” said Sarah Hirshland, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO.

Photos from @ralphlauren via Instagram

As summer is coming to an end it’s the perfect time to recognise how the 2024 Euros, Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics demonstrated just how intertwined sports and fashion have become – I can’t wait to see how this evolution continues to grow over the years to come.