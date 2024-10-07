A Guide to a Teetotal Freshers: The Best Non-Alcoholic Activities and Events in Leeds

During those first few weeks of the university term; you may be bombarded with promises of the BEST club nights, free shots, discount drinks and hangover cures. But what if you want teetotal freshers? According to Drinkaware, 21% of young people now choose not to drink. No matter the reason for not drinking, it’s still important for everyone to have fun and feel comfortable during freshers. That’s why we’ve compiled a teetotal tier list of fresher’s events and activities that don’t involve drinking.

Get your skates on with the Leeds Skate Society at LS-TEN Skatepark!

University is all about trying new things, so why not try skating your way through freshers? LS-TEN is an indoor skatepark located just a short distance outside Leeds city centre. It offers a range of beginner lessons for skateboarding, roller skating/blading, BMX, and scooter. Every week, LS-TEN teams up with the Leeds Skate Society to host the student skate night which gives you a chance to meet new people and have fun, all while skating. All skateboards and safety equipment are provided by LS-TEN, so you don’t need to worry about bringing your own. Sounds like a piece of you? The Skate Society will be running two free sessions at LS-TEN on the 1st of October. From 5:45 PM to 7:45 PM and 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM. More information can be found on the Leeds Skate Society Instagram.

Rock out at the battle of the indie tribute bands!

Leeds Beckett Student Union hosts a massive night of live indie tunes from four renowned tribute bands. The Kopycat Killers; Scam Fender, Subarctic Monkeys and Oasis 96 will all take to the stage in a quadruple clash of Indie tunes. The battle will occur over 5 hours from 6PM to 11PM. Tickets start at £25 and can be bought at the Leeds Beckett Student Union website.

Get creative at the Leeds University Union!

There are always creative sessions and activity workshops going on within the union. For freshers, their calendar is booming with all things creative and artsy. Activities like needle felting, badge making, origami lessons, pom pom making, plant pot painting, lip scrub making, and tote bag decorating are all going to be available for free this September. Tickets are available from the LUU website. Even though the events are free, they recommend downloading a ticket, so you won’t miss any brilliant workshops.

Catch a classic movie in a vintage cinema!

Any cinephile fresher shouldn’t miss a trip to the two vintage movie theatres, both only a short bus ride outside of the city centre. Hyde Park Picture House in Hyde Park and the Cottage Road cinema in Headingley are both reminders of Leeds’s rich cinematic history. Screening blockbusters and classic cult cinema, both places are a must-visit for any cinema-loving fresher. Hyde Park Picture House will be playing some classics during freshers such as Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, My Neighbour Totoro and Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Plus, Cottage Road cinema will be screening a Laurel and Hardy film night and the critically acclaimed Danny Boyle film, Trainspotting.