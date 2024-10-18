Astrological Harvest: What Your Zodiac Sign should be Eating and Drinking this Autumn

With the cosy chilly breeze, the smell of pumpkin spice, and fallen leaves carpeting the ground, it’s officially the end of summer and time for the best season: Autumn.

With Autumn comes the many variants of comforting flavours, with the likes of cinnamon, pumpkin and apple becoming the staple flavours of the season.

Astrological Harvest is when there is a full moon in September, also known as the ‘Harvest Moon’. This is a time of reflection, growth, and letting go during this transitional period. Here’s what you should be eating or drinking this Harvest Moon according to your zodiac sign!

Capricorn

Capricorns are all about hard work and responsibility and they value structure and control. A famous Capricorn is Timothee Chalamet. Based on this, Capricorns should treat themselves to a delicious coffee and walnut cake. This cake is very traditional, well-known and loved hence why it may appeal to a Capricorn. With that cake, why not go for a Honduras bean latte, which fuses flavours of chocolate and caramel, adding more layers of sophistication. A perfect fit for our sophisticated Capricorns.

Aquarius

As a member of the air sign group, Aquariuses value their sense of freedom and can be quite stubborn. They are unique and innovative and a famous one to consider is Harry Styles. Aquaruises should indulge in a slice of pecan pie, with its unique sweet and salty flavour well-suited to their personalities. To accompany that, perhaps a maple latte. Its creative twist matches Aquariuses’ innovative nature perfectly.

Pisces

Pisces are the dreamers of the zodiac signs, and they aren’t afraid to embrace their inner child. A famous one that you might know is singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo. Food that a Pisces might choose this Autumn is a sticky toffee pudding, a nostalgic school-dinner classic. For those with a sweet tooth, a simple hot chocolate may pair nicely with this dessert.

Aries

Aries are unmistakable with their fiery and feisty personalities. Their curious nature makes them open to trying anything, and a famous one that you might know is Halle Bailey. To match this passionate energy, Aries should try gingerbread muffins, with the spicy kick of ginger certainly aligning with their strong personalities. If that zest wasn’t enough, Aries may not be able to resist a gingerbread latte alongside their sweet treat.

Taurus

Tauruses often radiate a comforting and homely energy. They are sweet and caring, and a famous one that you may love is Sabrina Carpenter. To pair with their caring and comforting nature, a Taurus may indulge in some cinnamon rolls. To accompany this, a hazelnut latte can enhance the cinnamon flavours, with the smooth warmth of the coffee matching perfectly with the sweet treat.

Gemini

Geminis are versatile, with multi-faceted personalities, and are often very charismatic. A famous example is Tom Holland! A slice of cherry pie this Autumn would be perfect for a Gemini. A bit of sweetness, a bit of a tang! The contrast continues with a peppermint hot chocolate demonstrating how two flavours can intertwine to create the perfect hot and sweet beverage.

Cancer

Cancers are often homebodies and are sensitive at heart. A famous Gemini example is Ariana Grande. A cosy dessert is an apple crumble with some custard, the simplest and most comforting of desserts. An autumnal drink to match this homely energy would be a salted caramel hot chocolate, to accompany the simplicity with something more sophisticated.

Leo

Leos are characterised by being fun, energetic and bold. A famous (and iconic) one that you might know is Charli XCX. A great Leo-themed treat would be a chocolate-orange cake, with its strong flavours and zesty twist. What better dessert is there to celebrate Leo’s striking and unique energy? And, of course, the perfect drink to match that would be an apple cider hot chocolate, with its slightly unique and rare flavours, mirroring the rare energy that Leos provide.

Virgo

Virgos are practical and value logic and reliability. A famous one that you might know is Zendaya. Since Virgos value control, a dessert for them this Autumn could be a delicious gooey chocolate brownie. Something simple and reliable. A pumpkin spice hot chocolate will contrast the simple brownie with a more complex and deep flavour.

Libra

Libras are often indecisive but love spending time with others. They value comfort but are open to everything. A famous one that you may have heard of is Kim Kardashian. A great suggestion is a classic banana bread accompanied by a hot chocolate. This is a perfect treat to share with loved ones, as you socialise and share your warming snack.

Scorpio

Scorpios are full of passion and intensity, always cool and sure of themselves. A famous one that you might know is Megan Fox. The intensity of a Scorpio feels like it would perfectly match a spiced baked pear treat, with its fruity punch and fragrant aftertaste oozing sophistication. This would work well paired with a classic black coffee, intense, slightly mysterious and perfect for a Scorpio!

Sagittarius

I’m about to be biased when I say that my favourite sign is Sagittarius since I am one! They’re adventurous, and fun and always seek out new opportunities. A famous one you might know (and with whom I share a birthday) is Taylor Swift! For my fellow Sagittariuses, I’m going to suggest pumpkin cinnamon rolls. Something a little different and a fun twist on a classic. For a drink, a mocha. This provides a perfect balance between bitter and sweet, especially for someone looking for something more than a simple coffee.

If you’re a Leeds University student reader, there are a lots of café options to provide you with your autumnal sweet treat fix. On campus Common Ground, Caffe Nero and Cooplands bakery all offer a variety of seasonal bakes. Even better, nip into your local shop to get the ingredients for some of these yourselves for a cozy baking session, the ideal activity for a cold afternoon.