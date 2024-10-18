From Lecture Halls to Office Walls: My Placement Year Transition

Rekindling the Fresher Experience: Corporate Version

As I began my placement year, I found myself re-experiencing the uncertainty and newness of a ‘fresher’, but in the corporate world. Over the past three months, I’ve navigated a journey of growth with four stages: excitement, self-doubt, affirmation, and openness. Whether you’re on placement or considering one, you might resonate with my experience. If a placement hasn’t crossed your mind, join me on this journey of personal and professional development. It’s all about adapting to a new rhythm and finding your footing amidst unfamiliarity.

The Thrill of New Beginnings: Embracing Excitement

The shift from my familiar campus life to the office felt almost unreal. Everything seemed bigger, more professional, and filled with opportunities I hadn’t encountered. Compared to being at university, stepping into this new environment felt like entering a different world.

Every interaction and task became a chance to grow. I was eager to dive in, absorb as much as I could, and prove to myself that I could thrive. The excitement wasn’t just about the work – it was about the possibilities that lay ahead. Yet beneath the surface, there lingered the uncertainty that comes with transition.

Self-Doubt: Navigating Uncertainty and Overthinking

“Am I doing this right?” has been a constant question in my mind these past few months. The more I tried to dive into this new world, the more I realised how little I truly knew. Watching other placement students, I could not help but notice how they seemed to effortlessly settle in while I felt like I was still catching up. It’s a common feeling for students transitioning to the workplace – wondering if everyone else has it all figured out.

I was second-guessing my every move, thinking if my hesitation to speak up made me look awkward, or if I seemed out of place in casual office chats. Being a newcomer was tough, but living with social anxiety made it harder. The excitement of new beginnings was still there, but it was mixed with growing self-doubt.

Affirmation: Finding My Place

Despite the moments of doubt, it wasn’t all bad. These feelings reminded me that I was on a steep learning curve and that a natural part of growth was discomfort.

Amid these internal struggles, I began to recognise small wins and learned to be patient with myself. Even simple comments like, “This level of proactivity is amazing, Jacqui. Keep it up!” were great validation. Words of affirmation from others helped me see that I was on the right path. Gradually, my perspective shifted from “Am I doing this right?” to “I can do this.”

Looking back on my work, I see there’s always room for improvement, but I’ve also learned to appreciate the work attitude I bring, an asset in itself. We should be more appreciative of ourselves for even the smallest of things.

The Blank Page: A Mindset of Openness and Potential

“I am a blank piece of paper.” This mindset helped me embrace the fact that starting from scratch is not just okay, but essential. The skills I learned at university laid the foundation, but real growth happens through hands-on experience.

The idea of being a blank piece of paper represents the freedom to write, draw, and paint whatever I choose, and to let others leave their mark too. It might feel less structured than the lined or squared paper, but that blank space symbolises endless possibilities. For students transitioning into the professional world, adopting this mindset of openness helps ease the pressure and allows for greater creativity and growth.

Dear fellow students, on placement or not, remember to celebrate small wins and recognise the growth already happening, even in moments of uncertainty.