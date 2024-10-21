Prada Goes Outer Space

Prada has taken an unexpected leap—this time, to the stars. Partnering with Axiom Space, the brand will craft bespoke spacesuits for NASA’s Artemis III mission, set to fashionably return humanity to the Moon in 2026. After more than 50 years of idleness.

Unveiled at Milan’s prestigious International Astronautical Congress, the prototype spacesuits are not only a triumph of functionality but also a nod to the pioneering spirit of Prada. The spacesuits are designed to withstand the lunar south pole’s most extreme conditions, with the inclusion of delicate stitching to help with mobility and safety.

At first glance, this might seem an unusual collaboration, but Prada’s expertise in materials, craftsmanship, and cutting-edge design makes it an ideal partner for Axiom Space.

Photo credits: Axiom Space

The marriage of fashion and space exploration dates back to the 1960s, when French designer André Courrèges, famed for his futuristic vision, drew inspiration from the Space Race to craft space-age chic. While Courrèges didn’t create functional spacesuits, his designs captured the era’s cosmic allure.

NASA, naturally, prioritized life-saving technology, but the influence of fashion is impossible to ignore. Today, the boundary between couture and the cosmos has all but vanished—just look at SpaceX’s sleek suits, crafted with the touch of superhero costume designer José Fernández.

As the countdown to Artemis III begins, the public can witness this first hand at Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, where the spacesuits are on display starting October 18.