“I’d Give Anything to Look Like That!”- Including Your Life?: The Plastic Surgery Epidemic

In an age dominated by social media, beauty standards are increasingly unrealistic, leading to a troubling rise in fatal outcomes linked to cosmetic surgery. The deaths of two young women, Viviane Lira Monte, 24, and Alice Webb, 33, tragically highlighted the risks associated with these procedures, prompting urgent questions about the true cost of popular surgeries, and if the risks outweigh the potential benefits.

Monte travelled to Brazil for breast reduction and liposuction, but suffered an infection which led to heart failure, and passed away after 22 days in intensive care. Her husband, Renan Santiago, recalled their painful ordeal: “We saw her die little by little. It was 22 days of suffering without goods news”. He criticized the surgeon for persuading Monte to undergo additional procedures, and downplaying her post-operation complications, claiming the weakness she was experiencing was normal.

Similarly, Webb, a mother of five, died following a non-surgical Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), prompting manslaughter arrests for the healthcare professionals involved. Whilst non-surgical BBLs are not illegal, several local authorities have banned them due to significant risks. Despite this, the procedures are often marketed on social media as cheap and safe alternatives, misleading patients and exposing them to hidden dangers.

The phenomenon of aesthetic procedures has been accompanied by an increased phenomenon of medical tourism. Turkey is a particular hotspot due to accessibility and affordability of procedures, attracting around 1.2 million medical tourists from Europe each year. However, the UK Foreign Office reports at least 28 British nationals have died after surgeries in Turkey since 2019, with 6 deaths in 2023 alone. These alarming statistics raise questions about the lengths to which individuals will go to attain their ideal body.

Among the victims was Kaydell Brown, 38, who travelled to Istanbul for a “Mummy MOT”, a package including a tummy tuck, liposuction, and BBL for just £5400, compared to an estimated £15,000 in the UK. Her death certificate provided in Turkey offered no cause of death, and further tests were unable to be conducted as her body was returned without many internal organs. However, Brown’s surgeon claimed her cause of death was due to known complications rather than medical malpractice.

Social media’s role in shaping beauty standards cannot be overstated. The “zoom boom” has left many feeling self-conscious due to increased awareness of their appearance on a screen, accompanied by filtered images promoting unrealistic ideals. This is accompanied by targeted advertisements for cosmetic procedures, which often obscure risks, and lead many to skip essential research and consultations.

The impact of this phenomenon extends beyond individual tragedies, imposing a significant financial burden on the NHS. Since 2018, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons estimates the NHS has spent nearly £5 million on corrective surgeries, with 78% addressing botched procedures performed abroad. In 2022 alone, the NHS faced costs of around £1.7 million for corrections, leading to cancellation of elective surgeries due to the extreme demand. This is therefore not only costing those undergoing procedures and their families, but many who rely on the NHS system.

The deaths of Monte, Webb and so many others serve as bleak reminders of the pressure and risks of promoting unattainable beauty standards. In a society where self-criticism is common, it is essential to advocate responsible practices and greater awareness surrounding cosmetic surgeries. After all, the quest for beauty should never equate to risking one’s life.

Words by Lucy Gardner

Cover Image Credit: Story Blocks