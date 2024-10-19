Fall Fashion Trends: 2024

It’s officially the season for Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Gilmore Girls, and cosy nights in. This means one thing and one thing only – It’s time to move those summer crop tops, dresses and bikinis to the back of your wardrobe and bring forth your favourite autumn pieces. You might find that your wardrobe lacks the warm and cosy attire this season requires, or maybe your 2023 autumn fits just aren’t your style anymore. Fear not because I have you covered with all the inspiration you need to look both stylish and trendy for your lectures this autumn.

Oversized blazers

Say goodbye to trench coats and hello to oversized blazers because blazers are not just for the office this autumn. Hailey Bieber, looks effortlessly chic, rocking a beige oversized blazer paired with a casual black and top and navy mom jeans. Meanwhile, MollyMae, embracing her single era with style, is seen incorporating oversized blazers in her Instagram outfits this season.

Photo from @haileybeiber via Instagram Photo from @mollymae via instagram

Photo from @emilyfayemiller via Instagram

Pops of Burgandy

Red is THE colour of Autumn 2024 – and more specifically rich, deep shades like maroon, burgundy, and oxblood. But let’s save the full-on Santa Claus vibes for later in the year. So, instead of wearing red from head to toe, try incorporating subtle hints of red into your outfits. A modest little shoulder bag, a cosy scarf, or even a hair bow, or ribbon will do just the trick to elevate your look. Emily Miller is nailing this trend, by incorporating understated hints of red in her jacket, jewellery and handbag showing us just how easy it is to embrace this bold hue without overdoing it.

Plaid, Plaid, Plaid

This autumn, country-girl chic takes centre stage as plaid is dominating this season. From Pleated miniskirts to scarves and flannels, it’s clear that this autumn is ‘mad for plaid’. Gigi Hadid for one is fully embodying this trend in her ‘Guest in Residence’ fall collection, showcasing a range of plaid shirts and jackets that give a stylish nod to equestrian-inspired fashion – very horse-girl-esque.

Photo from @gigihadid via Instagram Photo from @gigihadid via Instagram

Riding boots

Speaking of horse-girl fashion, Riding boots are stepping out of the stables and into the spotlight as a must-have for autumn fashion. Being super versatile, they can be styled casually or dressed up, whether it’s with a mini skirt, oversized blazer, or leather jacket. Mia Ragan, looking gorgeous as ever, is effortlessly showcasing how she styled her riding boots this autumn.

Photo from @mimimoocher via Instagram Photo from @mimimoocher via Instagram

Leather bomber jackets

The leather jacket rarely falls out of trend, and it seems as though they are making their way back into our wardrobes for yet another autumn season. So, get ready to channel your inner biker chic. Bella Hadid set the tone at Paris Fashion Week this September, serving up multiple stunning leather bomber jacket looks.

Photo from Gettyimages.com / Rachpoot /Bauer-Griffin Photo from Gettyimages.com / Rachpoot /Bauer-Griffin

Photo from @zoesnugg via Instagram

Leopard print

Last, but certainly not least, we have Leopard print – which in my opinion, has got to be one of the most iconic fashion trends to ever exist. The trend dates all the way back to the 1940s and has been seen on every single item of clothing imaginable over the years. The summer of 2024 saw leopard print dominate in miniskirts, crop tops, and dresses. But as the weather gets cooler, expect to see leopard print in the form of jeans, trousers and jackets. Zoe Sugg has been blessing our Instagram feeds with pictures of her stunning leopard-print mom jeans on her recent family outings.