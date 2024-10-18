

The manager known for leading Liverpool to glory and reigniting title hopes, now embarks

on his new journey as a Football ambassador as Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull.

Jürgen Klopp started off as a player, prior to, managing Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool

before becoming what some consider one of the best. Klopp who has stated ‘’ I’ve said

before that football always seems the most important of the least important things’’,

expressing his hopes to continue in the sport. Klopp announced his departure from Liverpool on 26 January 2024.

Questions arose regarding his choice. It was a matter of where he would go next.

On 9 October, it was announced that Klopp would undertake the role of as Head of Soccer for

Red Bull. The role was previously held by Oliver Mintzlaff and fellow Liverpool Alumni

Gerard Houlier.



Red Bull renowned in the drinks industry have also delved into the sporting field establishing

themselves in Formula 1, football as well as other events. In addition, to owning teams RB

Leipzig and RB Salzburg the company are also shareholders in the West Yorkshire side Leeds

United.

Although the job allows him to be involved in coaching it is still vastly different to his

previous endeavours, being more administrative. As part of his role as Global Head of

Soccer, Klopp would oversee and implement the philosophy at Red Bull, creating strategy

thus further developing a line of talented coaches.

Speaking on his role Klopp stated, “The

role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what

it is has not’’, emphasing his hopes to be part of the structure of football at a global level.

Words by Aliza Ahmed