Domic Raab: The Justice Secretary who Blackmailed a Sitting Prime Minister

Dominic Raab was first elected as Conservative MP for Esher and Walton in May 2010 before serving in various cabinet positions post-2015. During the cabinet reshuffle on September 15th 2021, Raab was appointed Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister.

After talks initially commenced in Raab’s office, he later arrived at 10 Downing Street alongside those other MPs engaged in the reshuffle. Leaving correspondents baffled, the then-Foreign Secretary remained in Downing Street for a lengthy duration, with it being suggested that he engaged in what has been described as a ‘Mexican-standoff’ with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Upon emerging from Downing Street as Deputy Prime Minister, Raab cancelled an appointment with the 1992 Committee, the group of backbench MPs responsible for removing the Prime Minister from Office if they cannot command the support of the parliamentary caucus.

I’m October 2021, just a few short weeks later, Mirror Journalist Pipa Crerer received information regarding parties held in Downing Street during the Coronavirus Pandemic. If Raab transpires to be one of the ‘anonymous government sources’ involved in the Partygate scandal, it would constitute the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom blackmailing the Prime Minister into promotion to the position of Deputy Prime Minister (and, of course, Justice Secretary) before trying to topple the PM to boot.

Words by Elliot Johnston-Coates

Cover Image Credit: PA Media