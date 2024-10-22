Exploring the evolution of Black History in Britain: reflecting on 40 years of progress

On a gorgeous Saturday morning, I stood at the steps of Parkinson Building, eagerly awaiting an enlightening walk. Although the weekend had just begun, campus teemed with life. Prospective students showed up in droves to the University Open Day, with their parents. Next to me, a group of runners gathered around to embark on their morning run. As for me, I was poised for an enriching time…

Having grown up in London, I’m accustomed to the city’s dominant role in conversations around Black history, largely because it boasts the largest Black population in the UK. As such, my recent experience allowed me to discover a new lens on Black History, centred around Leeds and Yorkshire. During Saturday’s Walk, I was struck by the diversity of those attending. The crowd included people of all ages and backgrounds—Black, White, Asian, Londoners, ex-Londoners, students, and professionals alike. This mix of attendees symbolised a genuine curiosity and eagerness to learn about Black history from a broad cross-section of society, reflecting the growing interest in understanding these stories beyond the capital. Witnessing such enthusiasm outside of London was a refreshing thing to see and acted as a reminder that the importance of Black history resonates far beyond the capital.

Launched in 2009 by Joe Williams as Part of a Chapeltown community initiative, the Leeds Black History Walk aims to transform how Africans are perceived in British history. The initiative is a byproduct of the Leeds Be-Centenary Transformation Project (2005-2009) founded by Arthur France MBE and funded by the then-Heritage Lottery Fund. They commissioned the first walk to commemorate the 2nd visit to Leeds, in 1859, by the African American abolitionist and international statesman – Frederick Douglass. The Transformation Project itself was initiated to commemorate the 200-year anniversary of the abolition of slavery in Britain and its colonies, in 1807.

Held on the first Saturday of each month, this walking tour offers a unique opportunity to explore the rich history of the Black community in the city. From historic landmarks to little-known stories of Black individuals who have shaped the cultural fabric of Leeds, from Ancient Egypt, to the 21st century, the walk highlights the untold narratives that often escape mainstream attention.

But it’s more than just a historical tour—it’s a living reminder of the community’s resilience and contributions, both past and present. It’s also a call to action, reminding participants that history is still being written, and that the fight for racial equality is ongoing. Attending and reporting on this event provided me with a powerful opportunity to connect the dots between the history of racism in the UK and the progress that remains to be made.

This year, Leeds marks Black History Month with a reflective lens, examining not only the cultural richness of the Black community but also the complex history of racism and progress in the UK over the past four decades. First celebrated in the UK in 1987—just under 40 years ago—Black History Month serves as a time to highlight the contributions of Black Britons to the nation, while also addressing ongoing issues of racial inequality. As we stand in 2024, it prompts us to ask: how much progress has really been made?

The Journey Since 1987

The introduction of Black History Month to the UK was a pivotal moment, as it sought to counter the historical erasure of Black voices and accomplishments. Since then, society has seen important milestones in the fight against racism. The rise of Black political leaders, growing representation in the arts and media, and a wider acceptance of multiculturalism have all contributed to shaping a more inclusive Britain. But as we reflect, the question remains: have these changes truly transformed the lived experiences of Black communities in the UK?

Indeed, the 1980s were marked by huge protests in response to years of systematic persecution and injustice. In 1981, uprisings sizzled the country, mainly involving Black English youth clashing with police. The most serious ones were the April Brixton riots in London, followed in July by the Toxteth riots in Liverpool, the Handsworth riots in Birmingham, the Chapeltown riots in Leeds. In all cases, these neighbourhoods had large ethnic minority communities, who had largely immigrated from the Commonwealth in the 50s and 60s.

In Chapeltown, riots unfolded, from a background of racial tension, inner city poverty, inadequate housing and unemployment – similarly to the uprisings in the other major cities. Consequently, tensions mounted, particularly amongst the area’s Caribbean community, culminating in attacks on the local police.

In many ways, progress is undeniable. Educational initiatives have shed light on the contributions of Black Britons, from pioneers like Mary Seacole and Olaudah Equiano to contemporary figures in politics, sports, and the arts. Discussions about colonialism, slavery, and their lasting legacies have become more mainstream, fostering an environment where more people are aware of Britain’s complex past.

However, despite these achievements, there is a growing recognition that the struggle for racial equality is far from over. In 2020, the murder of George Floyd in the US sparked global protests, including significant demonstrations in the UK. These protests did not merely express solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement across the Atlantic; they highlighted systemic racism within British society. Events like these, including the race riots and protests in the summer, show that racism continues to fester beneath the surface. The fact that such public outcry is still necessary, nearly 40 years after Black History Month was first established, suggests there is still much work to be done.

Recent Events: A Reflection of Where We Are Now – Summer 2020

The protests of 2020 brought into sharp focus the challenges that Black communities still face today. For many, these events served as a sobering reminder that structural racism persists across institutions, including education, employment, healthcare, and law enforcement. The Windrush scandal, for instance, revealed how institutional failures continue to disproportionately affect Black people, while racial disparities in areas like housing and the criminal justice system remain stark.

These protests also reignited debates about Britain’s colonial past, as activists demanded the removal of statues glorifying figures linked to slavery and colonialism. In Bristol, for example, the toppling of the Edward Colston statue sparked nationwide discussions on how history should be remembered and taught. Some see this as a step forward, acknowledging uncomfortable truths, while others argue it is a distraction from addressing the deeper, systemic issues Black communities face today.

Recent Events: A Reflection of Where We Are Now – Summer 2024

Last summer’s riots have left a deep scar on Britain, reigniting long-standing questions about national identity. Across the country, far-right demonstrators took to the streets, vandalising buildings, ransacking asylum centres, and setting cars and buses ablaze in protest immigration and multiculturalism. These violent acts reflect years of growing acceptance of xenophobic and racist sentiments, fuelled by 14 years of Conservative leadership. As the French newspaper Le Monde reported, “The Conservatives […] played with fire by using xenophobic language,” highlighting the role political rhetoric has played in inflaming such tensions.

Brexit marked a critical turning point, propelling far-right ideologies into mainstream public discourse, with figures like Nigel Farage at the forefront. The Brexit campaign centred on reclaiming control of Britain’s borders, based on fears of an unmanageable influx of immigrants. Before this, the national conversation had been focused on remaining within the European Union.

Following days of unrest, anti-racism protesters mounted a powerful response to the far-right demonstrators. On August 3rd in Leeds, 150 far-right protesters chanting slogans like “You’re not English anymore” were met by a larger, peaceful group of 250 counter-protesters chanting “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here.” This clash between two opposing visions of Britain underscores the deep divide that still exists in the nation over immigration and identity.

Looking Forward: What Should We Be Aiming For?

As Leeds continues to celebrate Black History Month, it’s clear that there’s still a long road ahead when it comes to achieving racial equality. One crucial step is education. Though efforts have been made to teach a more inclusive version of history, many believe the UK curriculum still falls short of truly representing the contributions of Black Britons and the impact of colonialism. Calls for mandatory lessons on Black history and the British Empire are growing, and many see this as essential for changing perceptions and reducing ignorance.

In addition to education, there is a need for institutional reform. The public sector, corporate world, and other influential bodies must commit to addressing racial disparities within their ranks. This includes fairer hiring practices, addressing pay gaps, and ensuring that Black voices are represented at all levels of leadership. The idea of “decolonizing” institutions—from museums to universities—has also gained traction, as people push for these bodies to more accurately reflect the diverse society they serve.

Furthermore, conversations around mental health support for Black individuals have gained momentum. Research shows that Black communities often face barriers in accessing mental health services, and there is an urgent need to address these disparities, particularly in the wake of events that have caused collective trauma, like the Windrush scandal or the aforementioned race riots.

How Do We Get There?

So, what should the UK aim for in the years to come? First, it’s about ensuring that Black voices are no longer marginalised. This includes not only greater representation in positions of power but also ensuring that Black history and culture are celebrated all year round, not just during Black History Month.

Secondly, there needs to be sustained action. While symbolic gestures, like the removal of statues, are important, they must be accompanied by tangible policy changes that address racial inequality at its roots. Whether that’s through reforming policing practices, creating fairer hiring policies, or ensuring that Black students receive the support they need to thrive in education, real progress can only be measured through outcomes.

Finally, it’s essential that the conversation continues. Black History Month may be an annual event, but the issues it raises are ongoing. By continuing to engage in open, honest discussions about race, history, and identity, the UK can begin to heal the wounds of its past and move towards a more inclusive and equitable future.

Ultimately, the United Kingdom has made significant strides toward becoming a more tolerant and inclusive society. The scale of recent anti-racism protests clearly sent a message: a collective effort to push back against far-right, anti-immigrant violence that had dominated headlines. Despite ongoing far-right demonstrations, the UK has made considerable progress in the last 40 years, with increasing acceptance of immigrants and their descendants over time. However, challenges remain. Public and political discourse, even after Labour’s recent election victory, continues to reflect a wariness and scepticism towards immigrants and people of colour.

Initiatives such as the Be-Centenary Transformation Project are essential for dismantling harmful stereotypes and reshaping the narrative around immigration and diversity. These projects play a vital role in fostering understanding and cooperation across different communities. Yet, complacency is a danger—progress is not guaranteed, and societal attitudes can shift rapidly, evidenced by the recent riots. Naivety in assuming that tolerance and inclusivity are now firmly established may leave us vulnerable to regression. The UK must remain vigilant and committed to maintaining the hard-won gains of the past decades…

As Leeds celebrates Black History Month, it’s a time to reflect not only on how far we’ve come but also on the work that still lies ahead…

Words by Longoae Domingos Tembwa