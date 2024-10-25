Does Linear Broadcasting Still Have a Seat at Today’s Media Table?

Three weeks ago, I moved into my new digs in Hyde Park. Amidst the nervous excitement of being in a new city, starting a Master’s degree, and meeting new people, one thing stood out above all else: our WIFI had yet to be installed… What was I going to do?

After a few days of burning through mobile data, my landlord saved the day when he connected the terrestrial cable to the TV. Replays of Celebrity Catchphrase, Taskmaster, and 8 out of 10 Cats soon had me sorted for the evening, and, when the first of my flatmates arrived the following day, Richard Osman and his House of Games provided us with the perfect icebreaker.

In my mind, this experience proved that linear, scheduled broadcasting retains an important role within a modern media landscape dominated by streaming services and short-form entertainment. And just in case my gripping anecdote has not convinced you, here are more factors to consider.

Avoiding the dreaded endless search

While streaming services have been impressive in revolutionising the range of content available at our fingertips, it sometimes feels like they give us too much choice. How many attempts to find a new binge-worthy show with your housemates end with an apathetic “ugh… just pick something” comment?

It often feels as if we spend more time searching than watching, and this is no coincidence. These platforms are designed to exploit our craving to find that ‘perfect’ show.

Netflix’s recently introduced ‘New & Hot’ tab on its mobile app evokes instant comparison with social media features we all hate to love; it encourages you to scroll. YouTube and Spotify have gone one step further in deploying their short-form, vertical-style features akin to those found on TikTok and Instagram. It surely will not be long before Netflix joins in, filling our phone screens with addictive vertical trailers and movie clips.

This dreaded endless scroll is avoided on linear TV, however. While a TV guide still invites us to search, nobody wants to be stuck on that horrible-looking thing for hours. It is a simpler process: if we struggle to find an exciting and new show to watch, we head straight to U&Dave, E4, or Comedy Central for some feel-good classics.

We ought to perceive scheduled broadcasting as a haven from the numerous media platforms that have capitulated to ‘death scrolling’ and quick dopamine hits.

Part of the daily routine

How many times has a shocking cliffhanger made you go “OK, just one more episode”, and then before you know it the clock reads 4 am and the next day is a write-off? Where streaming platforms hold the power to restructure our daily routines like this, linear broadcasting provides us with a more sensible schedule.

Whether it’s a fiery new episode of Married at First Sight or a re-run of Premier League Years, shows are obliged to finish on the hour or half-hour mark. That temptation for more is eliminated and we can make rational decisions about what next to do with the day.

The organisational capabilities of broadcasting have historically played a role in everyday domestic life. During the infancy of British television, broadcasting was halted from 6 pm to 7 pm to help parents prepare their children for bed. In our childhoods, Igglepiggle sailing off towards the Night Garden told us that bedtime was just around the corner.

At an older age, the routine structure of broadcasting carries additional benefits. While the wait in between episodes of a live TV show can be frustrating, it is also a blessing in disguise. The wait means viewing becomes an in-sync experience, providing fun conversations for the next day. It means we have something to look forward to after a hard day of graft. Something we simply cannot miss.

Where there is a surplus of instant gratification in today’s digital world, linear broadcasting and its rhythmic template should not be forgotten.

Rethinking the ad breaks

Without a doubt, the most obvious ‘disadvantage’ live broadcasting has against streaming is those annoying ad breaks. However, we often don’t use these 5 (very long) minutes to our advantage.

While our instinctual reaction to that heart-wrenching “find out after the break!” moment might be to scroll and text, we forget that they provide the perfect window to complete some quick 5-minute tasks. That pile of dirty dishes you’ve been putting off for hours. That washing you still need to hang up—those teeth you need to brush before bed.

Perhaps they aren’t such a disadvantage after all if repurposed in this way.

Final thoughts

The future of linear broadcasting is uncertain. The royal charter that has secured the BBC’s public funding for a century is only guaranteed until 2027, and while (like all public service broadcasters) the corporation must adapt to modern trends to secure its future, we would lose a great deal if it begins to sacrifice its linear channels.

Your favourite ‘TV gold’ moment was likely a product of broadcasting: Bob Mortimer’s ridiculous dentistry tales on Would I Lie to You, Kady and Malia’s infamous Love Island scrap, THAT “what a sad little life, Jane” speech on Come Dine With Me. The list goes on!

If we want iconic moments like these to continue putting smiles on our faces, we need to stop taking linear broadcasting for granted. Before it’s too late…

Words by Charlie Payne