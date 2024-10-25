Early breast screening could save 350 more women each month NHS report reveals

Expert radiographers say 350 more women each month could benefit from lifesaving early breast screening.

They are calling for all those invited to attend a breast screening appointment to get checked this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Leeds and Wakefield Breast Screening service screens around 60,000 women each year, but plans to expand its reach, offering early detection and potentially lifesaving scans to hundreds more.

Breast cancer affects 1 in 7 women in their lifetime, and the NHS urges all those with breasts to regularly check for signs such as: lumps or swelling in the breast, chest, or armpit; changes in breast skin, like dimpling or redness; changes in the size or shape of one or both breasts; nipple discharge; alterations in the shape or appearance of the nipple; or sores and ulcers on the chest. For more information on how to check your breasts, visit:

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/how-to-check-your-breasts-or-chest

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we asked students at the University of Leeds how often they check their breasts for abnormalities.

Out of the 11 people asked, only 3 of these students are regularly checking, raising concerns about awareness and early detection among young adults. Head over to our Instagram account @thegryphon to see these student responses!

Dr Nisha Sharma, Director of Breast Screening at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust says; “This October and beyond, we’re asking the women of Leeds and surroundings to prioritise their screening appointment as it could make all the difference for them. Breast screening does save lives, and we would encourage you all to attend.”

Words By: Lana Conway