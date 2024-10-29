The ADHD medication crisis

Since September 2023 the UK has experienced shortages of several key medications used to treat ADHD.

This has left newly diagnosed patients barred from treatment, and existing patients without consistent supplies of medications, leading to stockpiling or self-medicating with alternatives.

The crisis is having a crippling effect on the functioning of students with the condition and has undermined strong academic careers.

I spoke with a PhD student who deals with these issues themselves and studies the stigma surrounding these conditions.

In 2023 the UKs primary manufacturer, Takeda, issued a notice that there would be shortages effecting most ADHD medications. Takada attributed the shortages to manufacturing challenges and increased demand.

However, leading ADHD Charity’s argue that the rise in demand was foreseeable. Other commentators highlighted that supply remained consistent over the pandemic, when demand, labour, and imports were under greater strain. The Department of Health and Social Care has not responded to inquiries for more information.

As a result, NHS trusts are not starting newly diagnosed ADHD patients on medication. Existing patients are dealing with inconsistent supplies, with little communication on which drugs will be in stock when. Some have opted to switch to different medications privately, causing new side effects, and there is no guarantee of availability, limiting therapeutic benefits to patients.

During my interview, it was stressed that ADHD medication aids in both concentration and organisation of the mind. She highlighted that for her daughter (who is also diagnosed with ADHD), the results of being on medication meant her school grades rose dramatically, but the shortages have forced them to ration doses for exam periods.

The PhD student emphasised her own struggles in education, “I never got the grades I thought I should have… I would enter an exam, and everything would go pear shaped.”

The student also pointed out that disability services have not adequately addressed the increased need for support caused by the medication shortage. She described support documents as paying “lip service” to the problem, as many students without regular medication risk falling behind or self-medicating. Disability services disagree, noting that they have accepted every extension request linked to the shortage.

A concern is that students may turn to self-medication, using both legal and illegal substances that can mimic the effects of prescribed medication.

Many of the self-medications used create deleterious effects to health such as increased anxiety and stress, both already high in a student population.

The Neurodivergent society has encouraged students to use NHS and university support. However, with the ongoing shortage, there are concerns about its impact on this year’s exams.

Takada has missed several deadlines to restore supplies, leaving students wondering when things will return to normal.

Words by: Charlie Aldous