Bongo’s Bingo: A thrilling night of fun and mayhem

Emma-Jane Bennett unleashes the mayhem of Bongo’s Bingo in this club night review at their O2 Academy Leeds event.

Looking for a place to unleash your madness in a sing-along, by dancing on the tables or shouting “Bingo”? Well, Bongo’s Bingo is the place for you, and I truly mean it. Believe me, I know what you’re thinking, bingo is a game for retirement homes. Well, I hope this encourages you to think again. Bongo’s Bingo has completely revolutionised the game with its rave-like atmosphere and high energy tied with the traditional game of bingo.

In recent years, Bongo’s Bingo has turned into a phenomenon, sweeping through the major cities across the globe – we have Johnny Bingo and Joshua Burke to thank for that! Now, this is no ordinary game of bingo; it’s interactive and so immersive as you are yelling out numbers, participating in dance-offs on stage, singing along to 80s, 90s, 00s, and 10s classics. And of course, expect confetti, balloons and coco-pops (if you know, you know). Let me put this plainly: play bingo, you sing, and you dance. The unpredictability of the experience keeps everyone on their toes, you never know what is going to happen next! The flamboyant dancers and performers really steal the show with their eccentric hosting skills and the spontaneous bursts into song.

But it is not just about winning cash money. The fun lies in the bizarre and funny rewards handed out for smaller wins. You could walk away with disco helmets to a Henry Hoover, a mobility scooter to a cut out of Freddie Mercury (I am still mourning that I didn’t win that).

Image Credit: Supplied by Damo Jones from Bongos Bingo Leeds at O2 Academy Leeds

You might still be thinking that it isn’t for you, but I promise, it is accessible fun for all ages. The hosts guide you through each round with laughs and having been to bingo at the O2 Academy in Leeds, I can confirm it is probably the best place to spend your Saturday evening. The O2 is such a staple part of the Leeds city centre, so why not grab your pals and bring them along for a weekend playing bingo with a drink in hand? The hilariously chaotic evening will send you into hysterics and you will be yearning to go again.

Surely I have convinced you by now? Well, if you are interested, you are in luck! Here are the dates for the O2 Academy in the city centre: Friday 1st, Saturday 2nd, Friday 8th, Friday 12th, and Friday 22nd of November. Finally, if you’re ready for the Christmas spirit, the ‘Bingo All The Way Christmas’ shows start from Friday 29th of November. So, buy your tickets as soon as you can! Tickets here: https://www.bongosbingo.co.uk/city/61/leeds/