Fare change ahead: understanding Starmer’s updated bus fare cap

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has officially announced that the single bus fare cap will be raised from £2 to £3 starting in early 2025.

The announcement was made during his recent pre-budget speech, where Starmer outlined this fare increase as part of broader economic adjustments aimed at balancing public transport funding as well as revealing the “harsh light of fiscal reality” that awaits us in the upcoming budget.

The previous Conservative government placed a limit of £2 to help with the cost-of-living crisis. However, the current government believes that raising the cap is essential to avoid budget costs and enhance public services.

While the fare cap still provides a set limit for single journeys, the increase will undoubtedly impact millions of regular bus users across the country.

The Prime Minister acknowledged this in his speech where he stated, “I do know how much this matters, particularly in rural communities where there is heavy reliance on buses.”

Starmer admitted that the change may place additional strain on lower-income households and students who rely heavily on public transport; he urged citizens to prepare themselves for the coming changes, arguing that there will be hardship before ease, necessary in laying the foundations for the country’s future prosperity.

The announcement has been met with criticism and concern, particularly surrounding the potential environmental impact it may have. Many worry that the fare increase could lead to a decline in passenger numbers as higher costs may deter regular users and instead increase reliance on private vehicles.

This change could counteract the many efforts towards combating climate change and reducing emissions, undermining progress made in encouraging sustainable travel options.

The Green Party in the past has been vocal about the need for more subsidies to ensure affordable and accessible bus links across the UK. Supporters of the Green Party’s approach argue that affordable transportation is crucial for long-term environmental goals and promoting overall social equity, making public transit viable for all income levels.

This raises the question of whether Starmer’s budget will support working people’s needs or make public services harder to access for some.

Words By: Hannah Chohan