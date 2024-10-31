Curbing Seasonal Depression and the Hunt for Wintertime Dopamine

It’s approaching that time of year where summertime feels like a lifetime ago and a lifetime away. It has been scientifically proven that a lack of both sun and warm weather can have a negative impact on mental health. When the body absorbs sunlight, it produces vitamin D, causing dopamine and serotonin production (aka, more happy hormones). This means, of course, that without warm weather and as much sunlight, you are not getting this dopamine and serotonin boost. Therefore, if your moods are dropping like the temperature outside, you are certainly not alone. So, this article will provide you with some ideas on how to uplift your mood and make this time of year a little easier.

Maintain a routine and keep yourself busy

When the weather is cold, rainy and windy, it can be very tempting to hide in your cozy bed, skipping lectures, seminars, and tutorials. While getting out of bed and braving the elements may sound daunting, adventuring out of the house and keeping yourself busy is extremely important for your mental health. One of the best ways to get through the week is to maintain a routine. This doesn’t mean that every day needs to be a carbon copy of the previous, or extremely productive, but having a few constants, such as attending uni or a part-time job, is essential.

Always have something new to look forward to

While it is vital to keep some kind of a routine, it is also beneficial to have something special and exciting to look forward to. This can be anything, big or small, like going to the pub with your friends or even a cheeky city break. Something to get you through the week while you’re walking to your 9am lectures in the miserable weather will be extremely motivating. Try writing down one new thing every Monday morning which you can look forward to during the week.

Exercise

It goes without saying that a moderate amount of frequent exercise is necessary to maintain good physical health. But did you know that exercise triggers the brain to release endorphins, enhancing your mood too? The LUU has a wide variety of sports societies to join. Whether you enjoy netball, quidditch, surfing, hockey, athletics, martial arts, skydiving, or any kind of dance imaginable – there is quite literally something for everyone. So find a sports society that interests you and try to attend regular training sessions this winter. It may also be an opportunity to socialise and a fun way to meet new, like-minded, people. Alternatively, if you’d rather exercise on your own, maybe join a local gym this season.

Maintain a healthy diet

Studies show that having a healthy, balanced diet is closely linked to serotonin and dopamine levels. You can try taking vitamin D supplements to get that extra boost. Additionally, try eating more foods that are high in protein – such as meats, eggs, Greek yoghurt, and chickpeas. This is because high protein foods have the highest levels of tryptophan, an amino acid which serotonin is made from. You might be thinking that cooking nutritional meals every single day is easier said than done, particularly after a long day at uni. To that, I say to start meal prepping. Meal prepping is, in my opinion, the best uni life hack. Just cook several portions of your balanced meal, put them in the freezer, and save them for another day. This makes healthy, nutritious food just as convenient as an oven pizza!

Hopefully this article has reminded you to take care of yourself this winter. Just trying one of these things can help in tackling seasonal depression. Most importantly though, I hope this reminds you that low mood and energy levels this time of year are so normal and common- you are definitely not alone. If your mental health does begin to suffer, don’t hesitate to reach out to the university’s Student Counselling and Wellbeing Service which offers free and confidential support.

Words by Emma Wilkinson



