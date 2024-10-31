Culture shock: How a different country’s autumn traditions compare to those in the UK

As we welcome the autumn chills and falling maroon leaves, the landscape in the UK transforms into a scene straight out of painting.

What does autumn remind you of?

Warm scented candles, pumpkins, light rain and perhaps the smell of damp earth?

While the elements of autumn mentioned above spring to mind, the mesmerising full moon on the Mid-Autumn Festival symbolises harvest, prosperity, and good fortune, which means more to me as I grew up in Hong Kong. For many, autumn is always a time for family and friends to gather.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is widely celebrated in East Asia. It has varied cultural connotations, but its central theme is family, reunion, and thankfulness for the harvest. The story of Chang’e is a Chinese myth closely related to the celebration of the festival. Chang’e was the wife of Hou Yi, a heroic archer who was given an elixir of immortality by the gods. The gods granted him this elixir as a reward for shooting down nine out of ten suns and sparing people from dying from extreme heat. Chang’e was threatened by Hou Yi’s apprentice, Fengmeng, to give out the elixir to him while Hou Yi was away. She took the elixir herself rather than giving it to Fengmeng. She then flew upward, past the heavens, choosing the Moon to be her immortal residence as she loved Hou Yi and wished to live near him. The legend is commemorated yearly through moon gazing and sharing mooncakes, which symbolises the moon and family unity.

Mooncakes / Image Credit: Eat Cho Food

In Hong Kong, where I grew up, the festival is marked by meeting families and friends under the glow of lanterns and moonlight to share mooncakes (a treat filled with lotus seed paste or red bean). In my hazy memories of childhood, my cousins and I roamed the streets with brightly coloured lanterns, which were often shaped like animals or symbols of good luck, representing the hope for prosperity and the guiding light of family and friends. As I grew older, the lights gave way to pleasant evening walks with my family along the promenade, where we could take a break from the fast pace of life.

People launch Kongming lanterns for the Mid-Autumn Festival / Image Credit: The Independent

In contrast, autumn customs in the UK emphasise different festivities such as Halloween and Bonfire Night. Halloween originated in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. It was a time when people believed that the line between the living and the dead was blurred, leading to the tradition of dressing up to ward off spirits.

Halloween originated in Ireland over 1000 years ago / Image Credit: Moriarty’s

In modern times, this has transformed into homes and streets decorated with pumpkins, while children dress up in costumes and go trick-or-treating. Bonfire Night is observed on November 5th, commemorating the failed Gunpowder Plot of 1605, with bonfires and fireworks lighting up the sky as a tribute to the event. These festivals carry a sense of excitement and festivity but are less focused on the themes of family and reunion central to the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Yet, when it comes to commemorating the harvest season, the two cultures share certain commonalities. Whether it is by spending time with loved ones or remembering historical events, both festivals provide an opportunity for reflection. Autumn is a time to recognise the value of custom, community, and thankfulness — whether it is celebrated with the crackle of fireworks over the British Isles or the soft glow of lanterns lighting up the streets of Hong Kong. Despite having distinct beginnings and meanings, both customs encapsulate the spirit of autumn with parties, festivities, and a strong bond between the past and present.

If you are like me and have a different cultural background than the British locals, why not share your autumnal traditions with the new friends you met at university? Engage in some UK autumn customs, giving yourself a fresh UK autumn experience.

No matter where you are from, we wish you a lovely autumn.