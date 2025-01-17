The Grand Return of Miles Kane to Brudenell



After 2 previous sold-out shows at Brudenell Social Club in 2011 and 2018, Miles Kane made his big

return to the beloved venue in 2024, 6 years after the last time he played. But this time it was only him

and his drummer Jennifer Walinetski. Throughout late 2023 – December 2024 the One Man Band

tours in celebration of his latest album have entailed Kane being accompanied by differing amounts of

musicians. In the build-up to his album release, he had embarked on a tour where he played full sets

up and down the country by himself, truly taking the One Man Band to the next level. In the last

instalment of the One Man Band tour, it was a two man band. Support came from Glu, aka Michael

Shuman, the Queens Of The Stone Age bassist who had travelled from Los Angeles to play a string

of shows across the country after support slots from upcoming star Lissy Taylor across Scotland and

local Scouse artist Ellis Murphy earlier in this tour.



Having seen him the week before in Hull at The Welly, I already knew it was going to be an amazing

night. And he absolutely didn’t disappoint. The ever-stylish Miles Kane swaggered out on stage

donning a denim gilet-style jacket with denim trousers split across horizontally and joined together by

sparkly strings out of his eclectic wardrobe. From the moment he walked out on stage he had the

audience completely hooked and how could you not be hooked when he has the ultimate stage

presence that he has. He launched straight into the album title track followed by the classic track

‘Rearrange‘ which really got the crowd going and is also a personal favourite of mine.



Following on from ‘Rearrange‘ was the second single off the third album Coup De Grace (2018), where he

effectively switched between two microphones bringing a new echoing vocal sound to his song in all

the right places. Kane kept up this energy throughout the whole gig, really feeling his own melodies

and moving around the stage to get up close and personal with the lucky people who secured front-

row spots. He also just had this really joyful energy about him, he really looked like he was having so

much fun playing these shows as I saw in Hull and Leeds. It’s infectious to see how happy he was on

stage and you couldn’t help but smile at it. Kane was also on top form with his crowd interactions

reading out things fans wrote on their phone screens and asking if everyone was invited to the after-

party at a random fan’s house which brought a lot of laughter from everyone else. But as well as being

the man of the people that he is he still kept up the swaggering attitude he’s known for. This really

came across in songs like ‘The Best Is Yet To Come‘, ‘Inhaler‘, and ‘Never Taking Me Alive‘, all

accompanied by his signature screech.



As well as establishing himself firmly as an indie favourite, he has also found success with other

projects like his most recent ‘Miles Kane And The Evils,’ ‘The Rascals,’ and ‘The Last Shadow

Puppets.’ The latter being a hot topic with fans often wondering if a third album will be in the works

any time soon. The fans showed their adoration for TLSP songs when it was just Miles Kane alone on

stage switching from his electric to acoustic guitar to play ‘Standing Next To Me‘. The crowd were also

treated to ‘Aviation‘ as well which was only a recent addition to the setlist since Southampton two days

ago. Business as usual resumed with Walinetski’s powerful drum style being welcomed back to the

stage.



Miles Kane absolutely smashed the rest of his set with a perfect combination of ‘Never Taking Me

Alive‘ and ‘Come Closer‘ to close out the night. Having now seen him six times I can say he has always

been an amazing live performer and always keeps the crowd going as well as being a proper down-

to-earth guy. His latest effort at Brudenell Social Club was no exception further cementing his position

as an iconic showman who I will always recommend anyone go to see if you ever have the chance.

Words by Ruby Macklin