The Grand Return of Miles Kane to Brudenell
After 2 previous sold-out shows at Brudenell Social Club in 2011 and 2018, Miles Kane made his big
return to the beloved venue in 2024, 6 years after the last time he played. But this time it was only him
and his drummer Jennifer Walinetski. Throughout late 2023 – December 2024 the One Man Band
tours in celebration of his latest album have entailed Kane being accompanied by differing amounts of
musicians. In the build-up to his album release, he had embarked on a tour where he played full sets
up and down the country by himself, truly taking the One Man Band to the next level. In the last
instalment of the One Man Band tour, it was a two man band. Support came from Glu, aka Michael
Shuman, the Queens Of The Stone Age bassist who had travelled from Los Angeles to play a string
of shows across the country after support slots from upcoming star Lissy Taylor across Scotland and
local Scouse artist Ellis Murphy earlier in this tour.
Having seen him the week before in Hull at The Welly, I already knew it was going to be an amazing
night. And he absolutely didn’t disappoint. The ever-stylish Miles Kane swaggered out on stage
donning a denim gilet-style jacket with denim trousers split across horizontally and joined together by
sparkly strings out of his eclectic wardrobe. From the moment he walked out on stage he had the
audience completely hooked and how could you not be hooked when he has the ultimate stage
presence that he has. He launched straight into the album title track followed by the classic track
‘Rearrange‘ which really got the crowd going and is also a personal favourite of mine.
Following on from ‘Rearrange‘ was the second single off the third album Coup De Grace (2018), where he
effectively switched between two microphones bringing a new echoing vocal sound to his song in all
the right places. Kane kept up this energy throughout the whole gig, really feeling his own melodies
and moving around the stage to get up close and personal with the lucky people who secured front-
row spots. He also just had this really joyful energy about him, he really looked like he was having so
much fun playing these shows as I saw in Hull and Leeds. It’s infectious to see how happy he was on
stage and you couldn’t help but smile at it. Kane was also on top form with his crowd interactions
reading out things fans wrote on their phone screens and asking if everyone was invited to the after-
party at a random fan’s house which brought a lot of laughter from everyone else. But as well as being
the man of the people that he is he still kept up the swaggering attitude he’s known for. This really
came across in songs like ‘The Best Is Yet To Come‘, ‘Inhaler‘, and ‘Never Taking Me Alive‘, all
accompanied by his signature screech.
As well as establishing himself firmly as an indie favourite, he has also found success with other
projects like his most recent ‘Miles Kane And The Evils,’ ‘The Rascals,’ and ‘The Last Shadow
Puppets.’ The latter being a hot topic with fans often wondering if a third album will be in the works
any time soon. The fans showed their adoration for TLSP songs when it was just Miles Kane alone on
stage switching from his electric to acoustic guitar to play ‘Standing Next To Me‘. The crowd were also
treated to ‘Aviation‘ as well which was only a recent addition to the setlist since Southampton two days
ago. Business as usual resumed with Walinetski’s powerful drum style being welcomed back to the
stage.
Miles Kane absolutely smashed the rest of his set with a perfect combination of ‘Never Taking Me
Alive‘ and ‘Come Closer‘ to close out the night. Having now seen him six times I can say he has always
been an amazing live performer and always keeps the crowd going as well as being a proper down-
to-earth guy. His latest effort at Brudenell Social Club was no exception further cementing his position
as an iconic showman who I will always recommend anyone go to see if you ever have the chance.
Words by Ruby Macklin