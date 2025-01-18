A Break in the Clouds: 10 Good News Around the World

There is no doubt that the beginning of this month was a very fruitful one for news outlets around the world. Several political events, especially the US presidential election which was by far the most analysed and debated of all, kept the newsrooms busy and the newspapers’ websites updated every few minutes. However, this overwhelming flow of information created a cloud of fear and anxiety that floated around campus, making most of us wonder how many battles need to be fought until it gets better.

But hope dies last. Despite all the negativity that seems to have convinced journalists of its newsworthiness, there are some things out there that make a positive story. Here are 10 pieces of news that might bring back smiles on our faces.

The Bright Side of the Elections

The word “elections” echoed sombrely in the university’s hallways during the first week of November. However, we might be able to change the tone to an optimistic one because there are some candidates that need to be mentioned as they made history this year. Keturah Herron, now a state senator, is Kentucky’s first LGBTQ+ woman, and person of colour, to occupy this seat. Washington State will be represented in Congress for the first time by an LGBTQ+ Latina – Emily Randall. Texas is on the same page, with Julie Johnson as the first LGBTQ person to represent the state in Congress. The House of Representatives now has its first transgender member, Aime Wichtendahl. Lastly, Zooey Zephyr and Sarah McBride, whose names have been heard before in elections, have claimed important seats again. Zooey, a transgender activist, was re-elected to represent Missoula in the Montana House of Representatives. Sarah McBride became the first openly trans woman to be elected to Congress.

Source: PinkNews

Small Gatherings, Big Bonds

November 5, the day when it seemed like all the screens in the world magically switched on to announce in unison the latest news about the future of the United States, and perhaps even the world, represented something else for a group of friends from Evesham. It was the first Tuesday of the month, which meant it was time for another one of their monthly meetings at one of the pubs in town. Kim Bright, Brian Wells, John Collins, Michael Stephens and David Day, all in their 80s now, agreed 64 years ago, on their last day of school, to keep in touch and so they have been meeting every first Tuesday of the month since then. It is an example of how friendships, if nurtured carefully as these men do so effortlessly, can stop the watches for a moment and bring joy during hard times.

Source: BBC News

Haka Performed in New Zealand’s Parliament

Even though this month was full of challenges, especially in the political arena, it appears that there is still hope for change and a strong desire to fight for what one believes is right. One example is the protest that took place in New Zealand’s parliament. On November 14, MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke stood up and initiated the traditional dance haka as a sign of disagreement to any changes in the Treaty of Waitangi, the document that guides the relationship between the Government and Māori. However, it is not only the politicians that are willing to fight for citizens’ rights. People also gathered in a peaceful protest against the same issue, showing determination and resilience in unity.

Source: BBC News

The Fight Against Violence

Even though violence against children is a negative subject to discuss, it needs to be addressed and it seems that it is taken seriously around the world, with eight countries (Panama, Kyrgyzstan, Uganda, Burundi, Sri Lanka and the Czech Republic) committing to banning corporal punishment. To add to this, the pledges were made before the very first UN conference on violence against children that took place in Bogotá, Colombia, on 7-8 November. This is a sign that people do not stop when they spot a problem hoping it will resolve itself, but they also put effort in changing the norm.

Source: The Guardian

The University of Opportunity

“A place where every student knows they belong and can thrive by embracing their differences, rather than being disadvantaged because of them”. This is a statement from the website of the University of York which introduces an initiative called The University of Opportunity. Funded through donations from the alumni community, it represents a chance for students coming from disadvantaged backgrounds to continue their studies and not give up on their dreams. It is inspiring to see how more and more universities value their students and aim to resist inequalities among them.

AI in Medicine

While the rapid advancements in AI technology may raise concern among individuals, it proves to benefit some fields, such as neurosurgery. A team of experts from the University of Michigan and the University of California San Francisco have developed FastGlioma. It is an AI model that is able to identify in 10 seconds during surgery if there is any part of the brain tumour left and can still be removed. With an accuracy of 92%, it is a technology with huge potential as researchers plan on applying it to other types of cancer, such as lung, prostate and breast.

The First Global Network Dedicated to Women’s Sports

Whoopi Goldberg, television personality and advocate for equality, announced during her appearance on The Tonight Show on November 7 that she was launching the first global women’s sports channel, All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN), meant to air a variety of sports played by women around the world. “It’s ridiculous that it doesn’t exist”, says Goldberg in a promotional video for the US launch, explaining how she came up with the idea. There is a general assumption that women are not interested in sports and this channel is meant to debunk the myth. “We wanna see us playing these sports too” states Goldberg, proudly speaking on behalf of all women.

Farms at the Centre of Community

Some farmers in the UK understood that their lands could be more than just a plot of ground meant for harvesting. At Lopemede Farm, Eddie Rixon, who is a third-generation farmer there, opened the gates to people of all ages so they can relax and enjoy the simple things that nature has to offer. There is no time for boredom, as the farm provides a range of activities, from yoga sessions to live music. It is an inclusive place, where everyone can find something to enjoy while leaving their phones behind and being present in the moment. Moreover, the benefits are everywhere. Rixon sees an increase in biodiversity, economical growth and most importantly a close-knit community.

Source: Positive.News

Christmas Markets

As crisp days herald the arrival of winter holidays, European cities are prepared to welcome tourists and Christmas enthusiasts in their famous Christmas markets for a cup of mulled wine or roast chestnuts. For everyone who fancies a trip to a winter wonderland here is a list of cities that open their markets in November:

Glasgow, Scotland (November 9 – January 5)

Edinburgh, Scotland (November 15 – January 4)

Cologne, Germany (November 18 – December 23)

Lille, France (November 20 – December 29)

Esslingen, Germany (November 26 – December 22)

Brussels, Belgium (November 29 – January 5)

The Three Great Masters of Italian Renaissance All in One Place

The Royal Academy of Arts, London, opened on November 9 the “Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael: Florence, c. 1504” exhibition. It is a collection of works, from paintings to sculptures and drawings, that are meant to bring the public into the middle of an intense competition between Michelangelo and Leonardo and to show how the fruits of this rivalry influenced the work of a young Raphael. Those who want to escape their daily routines and surround themselves in some of the greatest pieces of art while also getting a chance to walk around in London, the exhibition runs until February 16 2025 and tickets can be purchased on the Royal Academy website.

Words by Alexia Mihalache