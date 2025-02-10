Leeds Central and Headingley MP Alex Sobel Announces New Role as UK’s Trade Envoy to Ukraine

Charlie Aldous speaks to Leeds Central and Headingley Local MP Alex Sobel to discuss his new role as Trade Envoy to Ukraine.

Alex Sobel, MP for Leeds central and Headingley, has been appointed the UK’s Trade Envoy to Ukraine.

In his role as MP for Leeds central and Headingley, Alex Sobel represents the majority of Leeds’ student base. He works alongside the NUS and other student bodies, on projects ranging from strengthening the Renters Rights bill, to improving access to mental health services in schools.

The new role isn’t a ministerial role. However, it means he is committed to the government’s agenda for international trade. With the roles primary duties being to escort trade delegations and support businesses looking to trade between the UK and Ukraine.

I sat down with Alex Sobel to discuss what this role means for the UK’s relationship with Ukraine, and for him personally.

When detailing the UK’s current trading relationship with Ukraine, Sobel said:

“Ukraine isn’t currently one of the major trading partners of the UK, but the UK government really sees the potential for increasing trade with Ukraine”.

He went on to clarify that this trade increase could be expected in the wake of a ceasefire, as the UK utilises “the very close relationship” that has developed, “particularly in the last three years”

Sobel is now involved in six all-party parliamentary groups, of which five he sits as chair. When asked how he will now manage his commitments, and how this would affect his time spent with constituents, Sobel stated:

“I don’t think it will at all. I’ve been an MP for seven years and I have always done an element of international travel” and “I think that constituents are very supportive of my travel because it is always very purposeful travel”

In light of the withdrawal of USAID in Ukraine, I also posed to Sobel how Ukraine would be affected by the withdrawal.

Historically the US had provided most of the military aid to Ukraine, however, within recent years this has begun to be outstripped by European contributions – according to data from the Kiel institute for the World Economy.

Sobel stated, “USAID has played a really vital role in Ukraine and in supporting humanitarian aid in Ukraine … So the withdrawal of USAID is disappointing.”

Sobel concluded by highlighting the potential gains he saw for Leeds in trade with Ukraine. He highlighted how Leeds holds the largest infrastructure event in the UK and said he has “already started having conversations with our mayor Tracy Brabin about hosting Ukrainian mayors and businesses there around reconstruction […] there are some big opportunities for Leeds.”

Alex Sobel’s updates on his work as an MP and in his new role, as well as how to contact him, can be found on his website.