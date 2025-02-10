‘Let’s Talk About Student Experience’ – Students Speak Out on the Financial Pressures of University Life at LUU Event

“Going to university is a luxury”, one student shared at the ‘Let’s talk about Student Experience’ event at Leeds University Union on Thursday.

The event was led by Student Executive Officers of Leeds University Union, and brought together university leaders, the local MP, and city councillors to hear first-hand from students about the financial struggles, academic pressures, and housing issues affecting students in Leeds.

The event aimed to provide students with a platform to speak directly to key decision-makers, emphasizing the importance of amplifying student voices in shaping policies and addressing challenges faced during university life.

Alex Sobel, MP for Leeds Central and Headingley, was among the key speakers. Sobel acknowledged the impact of previous “Let’s talk about…” events, including how the student-led discussion had helped in shaping policies of the Renters Right Bill. He detailed that his primary focus is to ban the guarantor system that is currently

necessary when renting private accommodation.

Cost of Living – University a ‘Luxury’

As part of the discussions, students expressed their frustration over the financial burden of university life, with some detailing struggling to cover essentials, despite working multiple jobs.



“Between my three jobs, maintenance loan, and the 20-hour work limit, I still can’t make ends meet”, one student shared.

Another issue raised was the high cost of joining societies, with society memberships ranging on average from £80–£85, excluding additional expenses for kits, travel and tournaments.

A Leeds Student Radio (LSR) representative revealed that rising operational costs have left societies struggling financially, prompting calls for increased budgets for societies.

Another concern raised was the 20-hours work limit restriction on international students who wish to apply for university jobs, which normally have a 40 hour per week requisite. It was suggested the limitation limits opportunities for international students.

Financial pressures faced by medical students were also discussed, including the stresses of unpaid placements.

It was said many travel long distances to medical placements without any financial reimbursements. Demanding routines are also said to make it difficult for medical students to have time off, since they are required to work all week, often placing a strain on their mental health.

“Medics don’t live normal lives. They don’t even get a day off”, one student noted.

One student complimented the university’s initiative of providing free breakfast during exam season, which was met with agreement.

City Life – How Involved do Students Feel in The City?

“It’s not the city I feel connected to, it’s the campus.”

As part of discussions on how connected students felt to the city of Leeds, one student stated that whilst women particularly feel safe on campus, they often raise feeling unsafe outside campus.

The university initiative providing night buses from the student union was appreciated in this regard.

One student interested in drama and theatre suggested that the university should also foster greater collaboration with local Leeds businesses and institutions such as Leeds Playhouse.

To the question “Would you like to connect with people from Leeds?” posed by a member of the Student Exec. Students raised concerns over their presence in residential areas, citing primarily issues of noise complaints.

In response, Alex Sobel questioned, “What are students supposed to do?”

When asked if they would ever consider shifting to the city centre, one student highlighted the high cost of city centre accommodation, as well as detailing her maintenance loan does not cover her current housing.

Infrastructure in Leeds was also discussed, with some students appreciating Leeds’ bus services, whilst others

raised concerns about them, long wait times in morning and the high cost of an annual bus pass at £70 a year.



Many students speak positively about their time in Leeds, however, concerns over housing, finances, and safety remain key issues.



Lucy Hart, Union Affairs & Communications Officer commented:

“It was a wonderful opportunity to host the Let’s Talk About Student Experience Event. It was amazing to

create the space for students to speak openly about the challenges they face whilst at university and specifically to key decision makers. We will continue to amplify the student voice in the city of Leeds.”

One student concluded: “At first I was sceptical about coming here, but now, I’ve fallen in love with the city.”