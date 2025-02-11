Right-Wing Axis Under von der Leyen – The European Union as a Conservative Monolith 

Shakeal explores the rising right wing sentiment within the European Union and how von der Leyens presence has exacerbated this. Plus Shakeal explores the impact this will have on global politics.

New Commissioners of Europe: A Shift to the Right

Von der Leyen’s cabinet choices demonstrate a clear trend of a right-wing alliance forming within the European Union, especially with including Fitto as a Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms. Despite lacking cohesiveness during his past term in Italy as the Governor of Puglia in misusing the union’s funds, it is no wonder why the union’s shift to the right demonstrates a worrying future and a sense of unpredictability for the future union.

Fitto’s introduction as a key executive in von der Leyen’s entourage showcases how her policy aims to consolidate a new feature within the union, which is representing conservative values. Despite having 282 members of the European Parliament voting against it, many people, it was still accepted demonstrating how right-wing attitudes will be pushed forward even if it is negative.

The right-wing shift for the future of Europe in the hands of the commissioners showcases how the directives will take on a new view in detrimentally affecting others in fulfilling their agenda of appeasing the masses and scapegoating minorities based on the actions of the few.

The Egoist Demands from a von der Leyen Second Commission

Border policing has become the European Union’s focal point; a demand from the far right to push their hateful agenda in punishing immigrants. The European Union is abusing its position as a superstate to override sovereign countries’ ability to monitor their borders and using this as an opportunity to hone into their aversion to human rights.

Von der Leyen’s demand for a new Commissioner to monitor the Mediterranean carries major concerns in the lack of safeguarding regulations for West Africans – who tend to enter Italy – and being labelled as an illegal alien entering European soil for a better life, it has become the antithesis of what the union was founded upon.

Another additional demand in seeking borders within Polish and Greek borders, notable for their low immigration intake or being in economic deficit within the union altogether, represents the constant fearmongering the far right has instilled within the commission. Weaponising fear within ethnically homogenous countries demonstrates how von der Leyen aims to create a campaign of hatred within Europe.

The egoism it represents in portraying people of colour as villains aims to ruin the European Union’s narrative of peace and democracy on those who are fleeing conditions of war and terror. It downright plays against the past protections the union has held in ensuring their safety based on a few stereotypes.

How Will Global Politics be Shaped by This?

The fabric of the world will no longer be the same due to von der Leyen’s doctrine conceding to populist leaders challenging the European Union’s role as a protectorate of human rights. This will place burden on actors such as the United Kingdom where we will have to intake more asylum seekers in an overwhelmed system, deteriorating the support allocated to them. It will place burden on minority groups throughout Europe that are having to face a campaign of hatred through concessions to extremist attitudes. It will place burden on the world’s economy in deteriorating relations and legitimacy to the union’s integrity. The European Union’s effect on the world will be significant, and it will be something that requires close monitoring.

Words by Shakeal Zaman

Cover Image Credit: Andrea Adriani via Flickr