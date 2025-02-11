Government Seeks Advice on Re-Classification of Ketamine

The Home Office has requested a review into whether Ketamine should be reclassified as a Class A substance.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Home Office has requested a review into whether Ketamine should be reclassified as a Class A substance after record levels of use of the drug were reported in the year ending March 2023.

Ketamine is currently a Class B substance and supplying the drug comes with a punishment of up to 14 years imprisonment. 

The latest figures reveal that in the financial year ending March 2023, 299,000 adults aged 16-59 admitted to using Ketamine recreationally. 

Use of Ketamine can result in irreversible damage to the bladder and kidneys, and the drug is often found in cases of spiking.

The Policing Minister, Dame Diana Johnson, will write to the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs on whether or not to move Ketamine from a Class B to a Class A drug. 

She said that “Ketamine is an extremely dangerous substance and the recent rise in its use is deeply concerning”, adding that the government wanted to “drive down drug use and stop those who profit from its supply.”  

The government’s decision to seek advice on the reclassification of Ketamine comes off the back of much pressure from charities and families of victims of the drug, Sandra Larmour, whose daughter Jeni died after mixing the drug with alcohol on her first night at Newcastle University, has welcomed the calls to upgrade Ketamine from Class B to Class A. 

Campaigners and health groups have also raised concerns that Ketamine’s classification as a Class B drug may be encouraging young people to take the drug as they believe it is “safer” than Class A drugs such as Cocaine or heroin. 

Ketamine is a drug prevalent at universities. A survey of Russel Group undergraduates conducted by The Tab in 2024 found that the University of Leeds had the third highest Ketamine usage amongst the student population of Russel Group universities, coming behind the University of Bristol and University of Manchester.

The University of Leeds takes a ‘Harm Reduction’ approach in its policies on drug use. The university says that whilst it doesn’t condone the use of illegal drugs or the misuse of prescription drugs, it “understands that some students may choose to take drugs or drink alcohol during their time at Leeds.” 

Leeds University Union also offers free drug testing support kits for students to access from the Students Union on campus.

Words by James Childs

