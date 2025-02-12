Why Doechii is Exactly What Young Black Women Need

“I know that there is some black girl, so many black women that are watching me right now and I

want to tell you, you can do it. Anything is possible… don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes

on you that tell you, you can’t be here and that you’re too dark or you’re not smart enough or that you

are too loud, you are exactly who you need to be…and I am a testimony“

Following its Sunday broadcast, footage of The Grammy’s has bled out across social media. The following discourse included the usual outfit reviews, performance ratings and critiques of Trevor Noah’s monologue – which was questionable to say the least.



Amongst the usual noise of who should’ve won what, what has been particularly refreshing is the surge of hopeful social media posts in the wake of Doechii’s Grammy win, where she won best Rap album for Alligator Bites Never Heal. As marked out in her speech, she is only the third female artist to win the award since its introduction in 1996; previously won by Lauryn hill (within The Fugees) and Cardi B. The award marks not only an amazing feat for women, the rap genre and past winners of the award overwhelmingly male, but for Doechii herself and the women who identify with her. Fans have been quick to recall her old YouTube videos, where she plans to resuscitate her career upon being fired telling the camera ‘She has nothing to lose’. These past videos act as a raw, unapologetic version of Doechii, before the success of Alligator Bites Never Heal, and to be honest, Doechii remains raw and honest in her music and online presence. Her mixtape covers topics like failed relationships and her battle with sobriety. In a Rolling Stone interview, she made clear that she believes that ‘Rap is about heart’ and that she uses it as a vehicle to speak freely. Doechii’s authenticity and resilience is something to be admired by all people, but I think she is role model for young black women in particular; specifically, dark skin black women.



In her acceptance speech Doechii addresses black women calling for them to rebuke the stereotypes cast onto them and that she is an example that ‘anything is possible’. Doechii has managed to make her mark, not only against her own adversity, but against a society that typically undervalues women of her kind. And that is truly moving. It is no secret that darkskin women feel less represented, less valued and that they must work harder to be seen within society. A dark skin black women myself, I know feeling desirable is a challenge when you are ranked lower than not only other races, but lighter skinned people within your own. While it may sound ridiculous, colorism is a real issue even in a post-Black Lives Matter society, I am certain all dark skin people know at least one friend or family member that has used skin lightening cream. To keep it relevant to music, I will use Ice Spice as an example. Ice Spice quickly shot to fame for her catchy and unserious songs via TikTok, leading her to work on the soundtrack for the Barbie movie; arguably the biggest movie of 2023. Despite Doechii beginning to release music four years before Ice Spice even began rapping, it is Ice spice who found success quicker.



We live in an age that is not short of black role models or black success, we have Beyonce after all, but it is Doechii’s relatability, able to restart when things seemed bleak, that makes her remarkable. She is a testament that her fellow Gen Z listeners can start from scratch and still succeed; a generation plagued by economic uncertainty and the fear of AI takeover.

Speaking from my own experience, a black Gen Z woman like Doechii, it is comforting to know that in word that feels unfair, full of heartache, financial burden and job scarcity, you can still overcome and achieve something amazing.

Words by Rose Ssemakula

Cover Image Credit: Doechii via Instagram