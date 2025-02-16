West Africa’s Armageddon: Deconstructing French Colonialism

Goliath and David: Actively Combatting European Interests



The twentieth-first century can be defined as a war for West Africa in desecrating any remnants of colonialist ambition within their borders; within corporations upholding Western interests, the political echelon being influenced by European nations, and international bodies run by former colonial powers preventing a prosperous African hegemon in-the-making. Though an uphill battle, it seems the tides are turning, simulating an opportunity for Africa to strike back.

Particularly darting into the blatant history of extortion funnelling the GDP of France listed above, a movement can be seen protesting it all together. Western African nations are finally taking a stance against a titan exploiting their economies and no longer tolerating their lack of decorum. It ultimately demonstrates the classical ‘good’ of postcolonial revolution obliterating what is considered ‘evil’, kicking France out entirely.



“Then There Was Light”: Destructive Dissolution of G5 Sahel



The G5 Sahel’s fall was inevitable. With Chad and Mauritania beginning proceedings to shut down the alliance, it also brings forth a message of France’s clutches on Africa dissipating.

The alliance was simply a guise of upholding French military presence arguing for anti-terrorism campaigns within their countries, such as Operation Barkhane, raising eyebrows as to how the alliance was simply exploited in “fighting” jihadists when in reality it was utilised as a means to protect French interests in forming private armies for French companies utilising the resources of Africa.

The French military-industrial complex relied on the alliance in having the basis to intervene altogether and promoting a mutual relationship with defence contractors and shareholders involved that benefit from the destruction of the masses. The end of this alliance came especially after the coup d’etats within West African countries in favour of revolutionary thought.

The light has come for Western Africa in eventually reorganising and seeking their destiny rather than being tied down by a sham organisation, promoting solutions that will benefit themselves in the long-run.

Unacceptable Perversion of Justice: The Communiqué Against France



As seen through recent news flashes, a message is being sent out. Indiscriminate crimes committed by France will no longer go unseen and justice will be served in holding them accountable in several ways, linguistically or geopolitically.

Burkina Faso’s removal of French as the official language signifies a new beginning. Although being free from France since 1960, the effects of maintaining their language represent forms of French colonial legacy remaining within the country. A stance is being taken to cleanse these scars by promoting the languages of the Mandé people, the indigenous group within the country, as a new form of revolution.

Mali’s approach in disseminating its position on the world stage to distance itself from France can be seen in politically aligning itself in Russia’s sphere of influence, which adheres to different ideological philosophies from France. Despite how Russia may have a history of similar violence, the ultimate message from this can be seen as how countries in postcolonial efforts will abandon their chains, no matter the cost.

The flamboyant display of anti-French sentiment from the two countries, which is also being mirrored throughout West Africa, is sending a message to flex their newfound brawn in ending their dependency on France.

Corruption “Blinds the Eyes of the Wise”: The End of French Corpocracy



France’s hubris was predetermined from the start as their greed and installed corpocracies within Western African nations were explicitly immoral and abused the masses, this is ultimately seen with TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies was a French company that was based throughout Western Africa extorting their oil and had corruption dealings, such as the 2014 bribes which were uncovered between the Nigerian state and TotalEnergies to promote oil excavation at the expense of the people. It is inherently full of bad intentions aiming to fulfil the whims of the French government if need be to sustain their economy through environmental and political destruction.

However, with legal routes being taken by Western African nations as a regional bloc such as ECOWAS in holding companies such as TotalEnergies accountable, tolerance for abusive circumstances is no longer being allowed. The French corpocracy is coming to an end and hopefully, France will seek ethical and renewable methods in upholding their economy.

Words by Shakeal Zaman

Cover Image Credit: Free Malaysia Today via Google All Creative Comms