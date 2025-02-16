Young Green’s Seek to Review Green Party’s Anti-Nuclear Stance 

The Young Greens have passed a motion to review the Green Party’s opposition to nuclear energy.

The Young Greens, the youth and student wing of the Green Party, have officially backed a motion to review the party’s long-standing opposition to nuclear energy.

The move aims to align the party’s energy policy with net-zero commitments by ensuring nuclear power remains part of the energy grid until renewables can fully meet demand.

The motion was passed as part of the Young Greens winter general meeting on the 8th February, which also saw Councillor Mothin Ali discuss his role as a Green Party Councillor in Leeds.

The motion states that “any phase out of nuclear should only be started once that baseline is ready to be supplied from renewable sources”. While the motion cannot change the policy of the Green Party of England and Wales, it commits the Youth branch of the party to work with the central party to “review their policy on nuclear energy”.

The motion’s proposer, Isaac Short, stated:

“Nuclear energy has a vital role in the transition of the grid over to carbon neutrality. Opposition often stems from fear, but it is safe, and continues to get safer as technology improves.”

The move follows a broader trend amongst European Green parties, which are increasingly reconsidering stances on nuclear energy in order to meet net-zero commitments, with nuclear seen as able to accelerate the phase out of Carbon intensive Coal and natural gas power plants.

Some have suggested the decision could lead to an ‘identity crisis’ in the Green Party, as highlighted by Leeds student, Usamah Adia who stated:

“I assumed Green’s were environmentalists who are anti-nuclear.”

If the issue makes it to the Green Party conference, there is the possibility of resistance from lifelong Green Party members. Issac Short said:

“Any change to the central party’s policy will be difficult. We managed to pass the policy with a 2:1 ratio in the Young Greens, whereas I’d expect a similar policy to be much closer to a 50/50 split in the central party”

The Young Greens, predominantly made up of students, are set to launch a Yorkshire and Humber branch on 22nd February at Leeds University Union.