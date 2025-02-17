Deported by decree: The human cost of Trump’s immigration crackdown

The ink on Trump’s second-term inauguration papers had yet to completely dry before his roaring deportation rhetoric came to a revival. Vowing to remove millions in record time, his administration has shown no hesitation as waves of immigration raids are unleashed throughout the United States, with targeted communities becoming increasingly fearful as their security is threatened in the country. However, looking beyond the political spectacle captured in absurd headlines, what does this mean for the people forced out – and for the country they are leaving behind?

A Presidency Defined by Expulsion

In his very first days back in office, Trump wasted no time in enacting his adamant stance on immigration, signing a flurry of executive orders which would support and speed up deportation processes, putting into question the fundamental definition of American citizenship. Among them, an order granting permission for expedited removal has expanded the power of authorities to deport individuals without court hearings. Another, aimed at rescinding birthright citizenship from children of undocumented immigrants, has already faced high contention and fierce legal challenges. Trump’s administration has also cut federal funding towards sanctuary cities, defined as communities that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, instead tightening federal law enforcement collaboration, allowing local police the right to act as immigration agents and detain undocumented individuals. These decisions offer a clear image of Trump’s vision for his second term, not only focusing on the issue of border control, but redrawing the lines of who gets to belong in America through his stern policy-making. While many of his supporters seem to consider this to be long overdue, many remain wary of the potential humanitarian consequences. As marginalised communities continue to brace themselves in light of Trump’s policies, the question remains: is this a matter of national security, or is it a political performance being carried out at the expense of families, economies, and wider social structures?

The Laken Riley Act: A Catalyst for Controversy

The tragic murder of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, sent shockwaves across the country, prompting intense debates over immigration policy and border enforcement in the United States. Riley was murdered while out on a run near the University of Georgia, with authorities later arresting a suspect: an undocumented Venezuelan migrant. Very quickly, this case became the centre of political discourse, with Republican lawmakers using the tragedy to evidence the dangers of lax immigration enforcement. Within a matter of weeks, the Laken Riley Act was introduced following bipartisan support in the House and the Senate, establishing tighter controls and requiring the detention of undocumented migrants accused of a crime. Supporters of the act argue that it is a necessary step to prevent similar tragedies in the future. However critics, such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have outwardly condemned the legislation, with the argument that it weaponises tragedy to justify harsh immigration crackdowns, describing it as “fundamental erosion of our civil rights.” Riley’s family have also responded with mixed emotions, grateful for the recognition of their daughter’s case, but concerned about her name becoming a tool for divisive politics.

Raids and Reckoning

Trump’s aggressive immigration agenda has now developed beyond rhetoric, manifesting in sweeping raids that disrupt everyday life for undocumented individuals. In recent weeks, ICE agents have stormed homes, workplaces and schools, enabled in doing so through permission from Trump’s administration to access “sensitive areas,” such as schools and churches. Some reports describe parents being detained while dropping their children off at school, intensifying anxieties within immigrant communities. A large proportion of those detained show no prior criminal history beyond the civil violation of unlawful entry into the United States. Under the law, this is not considered a criminal offence unless an individual attempts to re-enter following prior deportation from the country. Yet, these individuals are being treated like criminals, with rising detention rates despite little evidence demonstrating that mass deportations improve public safety. A common point of criticism is that such policies are driven by political motivation rather than practical enforcement, with undocumented immigrants being turned into convenient scapegoats as systemic issues within immigration policies go seemingly unaddressed. As fear lingers within affected communities, many see the raids as a failure in addressing national security and more about projecting a tough-on-immigration image to the public.

The Fallout of Trump’s Immigration Agenda

As immigration enforcement ramps up, the United States is reacting in protest, in grief, and in resistance. In major cities, the “sanctuary cities” that Trump has made sure to target in his executive orders, thousands have flooded the streets, demanding an end to what has been described as an inhumane, politically motivated attempt to marginalise. Business owners – many of whom rely on undocumented workers – have shut their doors in solidarity, a silent but symbolic statement on the economic consequences of Trump’s policies. Advocacy groups continue to warn about how these policies erode trust in local authorities, forcing people into the shadows. However, for Trump supporters, this is a moment of triumph, one that would be described as a long overdue restoration of law and order. In his speeches and rallies, Trump has famously framed deportations as necessary, a message that has resonated with those who believe that the United States has been too lenient. Conservative media outlets have echoed this sentiment, pushing the rhetoric that it is essential for national security and economic stability. Yet, beyond this long-running rhetoric and political battle lines, the reality of these raids is far more complex. Immigration is not just a legal issue – it is a human one, and always will be for America’s communities.With every family torn apart, the question remains: at what cost?

Words by Sarah Al-Battat