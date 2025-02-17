Suspicious Package in Leeds City Centre Leads to Evacuations

A suspicious package, located near the Merrion Centre and White Rose View accommodation, has led to evacuations this evening.

A suspicious package, located near the Merrion Centre, has led to evacuations around the Leeds Arena area this evening.

There has been a large police and emergency service presence at the scene, including counterterrorism police.

Students in surrounding University of Leeds student accommodations, including White Rose View, are currently unable to leave or enter leave their blocks.

The Merrion Centre shopping centre, including Morrisons, has been evacuated. Pure Gym on Merrion Way was also evacuated.

One University of Leeds student evacuated from Pure Gym stated that being present during the evacuation was ‘so scary’.

A statement from West Yorkshire police states:

“Police were called to Merrion Way in Leeds at 2.24pm today following a report that a potentially suspicious item had been left there.

Officers attended and as a precaution a police scene has been established.

People have been asked to leave the area which has been cordoned off.

West Yorkshire Police is extremely experienced at managing such incidents and enquiries are ongoing at the scene with partners.”

A bomb disposal unit and robot have also been present at the scene, according to students overlooking the scene from White Rose View

Image Credit: Laurence Du

Words by Sadie Kendall