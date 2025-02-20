Bianca Censori Bares All at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Ruby explores Bianca Censori’s look at the 2025 Grammys. More than just a fashion statement, it reignited debates on empowerment, exploitation, and the role of female nudity in media.

The Grammys 2025 red carpet was filled with musical talent, glamour, and notably, Bianca Censori’s naked body. Stars stunned—two-time winner Sabrina Carpenter graced the carpet in a silk baby blue gown by Jonathan Anderson (J.W. Anderson), pop sensation Charli XCX stayed true to her ‘club meets couture’ aesthetic in a corseted Jean Paul Gaultier dress, and Doechii brought an androgynous feel to the awards in a Thom Browne shirt, tie, and pencil dress co-ord. But real conversation was sparked not by the glamour, but by Bianca Censori’s absence of it.

The 30-year-old Australian model, and wife of the controversial creative Kanye West, was ‘the most Googled person on earth’ this week after making a bold and somewhat bare statement on the Grammys 2025 red carpet. The response has not been entirely positive. Censori recently rose to fame after marrying rapper, fashion designer, presidential candidate and Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West. She has since frequently turned heads in figure-revealing jumpsuits, lower-than-low-waisted leggings, or even full-face masks. Her fashion evolution seemingly intensified post-marriage, raising questions about whether these choices were entirely her own or strategic decisions orchestrated by West to incite the ultimate paparazzi frenzy. It is hard not to assume that West was, or is, using Censori as a living canvas to express his thoughts on the power of the female body within the media. Censori graces magazine covers – but only when her model body is the beacon of interest. though fashion is always most popular when unconventional, it seems undeniable to me that there’s an underlying element of female objectification here that’s hard to ignore.

West is regularly pictured n monochrome looks; military-style boots, boxy t-shirts, hoodies and baggy cargo pants – yet he seems to encourage a wife who dresses in stark contrast. While we cannot pin Censori’s current fashion choices entirely on her husband, West’s recent tweet

“she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval”

Referring to her outfit at the Grammys, this only adds to speculation that he has a hand in shaping her public image. Bianca Censori’s fashion choice sparked more than just conversations on style—it raised questions about how women’s empowerment is framed in the public eye. While her bold approach can be seen as creative or avant-garde, it also begs the question: when does empowerment become exploitation?

Photo taken from @billboard via Instagram

In this particular look, Censori exhibited an oversized, black fur coat that served as a dramatic ‘curtain reveal’ to expose her naked body. While she carried herself with confidence, the outfit arguably reduced her from a woman making a statement to a sexual object—raising the question of whether her nudity was being used to command attention rather than to express autonomy. Of course, we could argue that her fashion is a form of creative expression, pushing the boundaries between art and style. But where do we draw the line between celebrating the female body, and abusing female power?

Take Bella Hadid’s 2022 Coperni runway moment, where she stood in nothing but a nude thong as a dress was spray-painted onto her body. Despite her near-nudity, the conversation revolved around the groundbreaking technology, not Hadid herself. That distinction is crucial—not all female nudity in fashion is met with the same scrutiny, nor is it always tied to political or social issues. Yet, when Censori bares all, the reaction seems different. Her revealing looks continue to spark debate—do they challenge societal norms or reinforce outdated notions that a woman’s power in the public eye is tied to her body’s visibility? In the end, it’s not just about clothes (or lack thereof) – it’s about what message is being sent through fashion choice, and how it’s received by audiences globally.

Ultimately, Censori and her Husband, are blurring the lines between female empowerment and female exploitation. body-hugging—or in this case, body-baring—fashion forces us to question the role of women’s bodies in media. If women want to boost popularity within the public eye, should they have to return to outdated ideas that attention is best achieved by putting their bodies on show, as an object for public consumption and opinion? The term ‘sex appeal’ has been thrown around for decades, specifically within the music and fashion industries, however, in 2025, it feels outdated to suggest that this would still be the most effective way for women to gain recognition within modern media.

After all, the most talked-about moment of the Grammys—the one that sparked endless TikTok debates, made global headlines and ignited Twitter firestorms—came from someone who wasn’t even nominated.