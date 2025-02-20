If You Stand For Nothing – LeadLUU and The Importance of Your Vote

If you stand for nothing…

My name is Colina Wright and I am currently working as a HE Consultant with Leeds University Union. I’m leading two projects: LeadLUU, the annual process in which the student leadership for the following year is elected, and LUU Everywhere, a project that attempts to bring Union services to the students, regardless of where they are studying.

I describe myself as a woman who is black as opposed to a black woman, because although English grammar would suggest that the adjective is placed in front of the noun, to me it is more important that individuals are able to define who they believe themselves to be, and what is most important about their identity.

I wanted to share some thoughts about the importance of your voice… I recall a friend asking me “if I could travel to ANY time, past or present, when might I choose?”. I thought about this, and suggested a little earlier in my own lifetime- which was obviously not the right answer because it lead to conversations about fragmenting the time-space continuum. What I thought was interesting about this discussion was a sense of privilege. My male white (Professor) friend couldn’t understand why, as a black woman, going back in time might not be the same adventure for the two of us.

I considered the Suffragettes and Rosa Parks to be amongst my role models (along with others including my mum!) It wasn’t that long ago that being black and / or being a woman meant my voice was not legitimate within society. I often reflect on how differently my life might have been without the actions of others fighting for the voiceless, securing my right to speak. I am proud to stand on the shoulders of those that came before me and consequently I always participate in national elections, the option of spoiling my ballot paper is required is still better than being silenced by not having access to a paper to spoil. I intend to continue fighting to ensure fair representation for others, including my mixed-race children.

I want to ensure that students at the University of Leeds know they have an opportunity to be heard. There are several ways- the National Student survey (for finalists), module feedback, your Student Reps … and contributing to the LeadLUU elections…

I have worked within Students’ Unions since graduating back in 2002. I was an officer at Sheffield Hallam, genuinely attributing my journey to my involvement in the Students’ Union. I didn’t know what the upper floor of the then Nelson Mandela Building contained, I just used the building as a shortcut to get through to university. I became involved with a project that considered breaking the cycle for young girls from a deprived area of Sheffield, encouraging them to consider further and higher education as viable options for them. Saying it was life-changing is not an exaggeration, for me at least. It started my journey within the student movement, it was my Students’ Union experience that got me through university, and I became an Officer … sadly not the Women’s Officer as I’d intended, but the Multicultural and International Students’ Officer. My career then progressed through various FE and HE union staff positions, eventually leading me to De Montfort University in Leicester. I progressed through membership services roles to become the Head of Membership Services, whilst undertaking an MBA. I left DSU to become the CEO at both the University of Sunderland and the Union of Students, Derby, then becoming a HE Consultant, working with SU at the University of the Highlands and Islands and Heriot-Watt Students’ Union (Edinburgh) and finally arriving here at Leeds, supporting the elections.

What I was passionate about within each role was being student-led and realising the impact that the student voice could have.

I LOVE the elections, I enjoy watching students become candidates and develop skills through campaigning. I revel in watching them convey their passion to students, encouraging students to vote for them. Whilst not everyone can be a winner, it is such an achievement to put themselves out there and to stand up for what they believe in.

My plea is for you to take a few minutes out of your busy schedule and support these candidates who are trying to make a difference to the student experience, for you and the other 40,000 students. Please spend some time listening to the candidates to talk what they’d like to do if successful and convert that into voting- the aims of all the candidates will be available online.

You might think I’m leaving this year so it doesn’t make a difference, but for me at least, it’s about having a continued sense of pride in what your university and, by extension, your students’, does. And if you’re sticking around for the next year at least, these individuals will become your representative for the coming year so it makes sense for them to reflect your views as closely as possible… and if they don’t, there’s the option to re-open the nominations. If you have questions please contact the Political Engagement Team at

Voting takes place online at engage.luu.org.uk/election between Monday 17- Thursday 20 February.

“If you stand for nothing, you’ll fall for anything”

Words by Colina Wright