Do Nothing Do Everything: Live at Oporto

As you may have seen from all the flyers dotted around Leeds city centre in record shops or elsewhere, or from the ads on social media, the last week of January was Independent Venue Week. Across the UK, independent music and arts venues work with artists, promoters and the media to put on live events that celebrate the vital role these cultural hubs play not only in the industry but also in the community. One of these vital venues, Oporto, welcomed the Nottingham-born band Do Nothing onto its stage, and I had the privilege of being in the audience.

I first came across Do Nothing (previously known as Field Studies) quite a few years ago when they began regularly circulating on BBC Radio 6. Formed in 2012 and named after a slogan seen on a cap, the band has certainly made a name for themselves, being featured in articles from NME and Metacritic, and playing several festivals including Glastonbury in 2015, Manchester Pysch Fest in 2021, and Bearded Theory Festival in 2024. Over the years, they have developed their sound and really come into their own. Influenced by the likes of Talking Heads, LCD Soundsystem and The Fall, their funky basslines and artsy post-punk vibe make for a captivating listen and is also the reason behind why this was my third time seeing them.

By the time I got to the venue I had unfortunately missed the opening band, however they seemed to have done a good job warming up the audience, as everyone there seemed to be eagerly anticipating the headline act. The room was so packed I was barely able to slip in, but I managed to find a spot where I could just about see the stage. I had not yet been to a gig at Oporto, and the venue itself did not disappoint. It was in a smaller room across from the bar, which did make the space feel especially crowded. Despite this, it did not feel claustrophobic and if anything it added to the ambiance. After not much waiting, Do Nothing took the stage and started their set. The atmosphere was unlike any other: underneath the glittering disco ball in a crowd buzzing to be there at this sold out show.

As they began their set, the audience immediately cheered and started singing along. The band have always (at least in my experience) sounded great live, and this show was no exception. Along with the expected performances of songs from their debut album Snake Sideways (2023), Do Nothing also teased some unreleased tracks, including ‘Smile’, ‘The Nail’, and ‘Yes’. The band has an unmistakable sound, and these songs rang true of that – I am impatiently waiting for their release!

Do Nothing finished the set with one of my favourites of theirs: ‘Handshakes’. The whole crowd was singing along with frontman Chris Bailey – it was a really special moment. I have to admit that I have seen this song being performed a few times before this, however each time is just as great or even better than the last, so I can’t really complain. If anything, I wish they could have played a longer set in order to include some of my other favourites such as ‘Uber Alles’ and ‘Gangs’ from the Glueland EP (2021).

I was attending this gig by myself and usually I would have felt a bit awkward standing in the crowd with no one to talk to between sets, however I can safely say that I did not feel that way at all. Maybe I’m just a bit more mature than my overly self-conscious 17-year-old self, or maybe because Do Nothing succeeded in creating an atmosphere that was so lively and inviting. After all, I was there for the music as was everyone else. Between songs, the band joked with the crowd, even doing a Steve Lamacq impression in reference to their frequent radio play. You could tell that everyone there was really passionate about live music too. At the start of each song, I could overhear whispers from the people around me about how much they loved the track or enthusiastic comments about Bailey’s vocals and Charles Howarth’s bass. The atmosphere made it clear that everyone there genuinely enjoyed music and was having a great time, which is something I think all musicians strive for with their audiences.

Of course, I could go on forever about the importance of supporting independent local venues (as was highlighted this week in particular), but in my opinion there really is no better feeling than going to a more intimate concert and seeing performers who are passionate about their art. The fact that it was a completely sold out gig highlights how much people value good music, as well as showing how important venues such as Oporto are for creating a space where this music can be enjoyed. Do Nothing put on a great show and I’ll be looking forward to seeing them whenever they next play in Leeds.

Words by Anya Fernihough.