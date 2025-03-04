Gallery: Adwaith Live at HPBC

Jade Pharoah 4 March 2025 0
Adwaith Band

Image Credit: Jade Pharoah

Adwaith, a post-punk rock band from Wales, recently kicked off the UK leg of their tour to mark the release of their new album Solas (2025). Last month, they performed at Leeds’ Hyde Park Book Club, selling out their first headline show in the city. The basement was buzzing from wall to wall and filled with a lively atmosphere. My personal favourite was ‘Coeden Anniben’, a song they described as the “rock version of Mario Kart’s Rainbow Road”.

The band consists of Hollie Singer (vocals, guitar), Gwenllian Anthony (bass, keys, mandolin) and Heledd Owen (drums).

Words and Photos by Jade Pharoah

Image Credits: Jade Pharoah

