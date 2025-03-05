Pizza Pilgrims Launches £6.50 Student Deal

Pizza Pilgrims have cemented their spot in the Leeds foodie hall of fame, launching an unbeatable, and unmissable student offer. Get it whilst it’s hot!

Students who present a valid Student ID card can now enjoy a Nduja or Margherita pizza for £6.50 in their Leeds pizzeria. With vegan options available, and the offer running from Monday to Friday, why are you not making your way down there already?

Haven’t heard of Pizza Pilgrims?

Born in 2012, founders Thom and James quit their jobs to pursue the true art of pizza making, picking up an authentic three-wheel Piaggio Ape van, traipsing 4,500km back to London! Inspiring, huh? One thing is for sure, they definitely put the ‘pilgrimage’ into pizza!

This dough-fuelled passion is the true heart and soul of Pizza Pilgrims. Their Leeds home perfectly encapsulates the atmosphere of an authentic Neapolitan-style pizzeria. With their checkered-tables, and Italian football-shirt clad roof, the experience is complete with unbeatable topping combinations, and must-have mouth-watering sauces and dips (including their legendary hot honey drizzle, and pesto aioli!)

Whether it’s date night, lunch with friends, or a solo-date, Pizza Pilgrims should be number one on your list.

Walk-ins and bookings now available at: https://www.pizzapilgrims.co.uk/