Lead LUU 2025 Results Announced, Voter Turnout Drops 30%

The results of the Leeds University Union student executive election have been announced. Overall voter turnout dropped by 30.5% from last year.

The results of the Leeds University Union student executive election have been announced.

A total of 6,353 eligible students cast their votes, with a slight increase in votes per candidate compared to last year.

Despite this, overall voter turnout saw a significant drop, dropping by 30.5% from the previous year. This marks a notable decline in student engagement in the election from last year.

Last year there were 47 candidates in the running, whereas only 26 candidates contested in 2025.

While turnout was down from last year, the 2025 election still saw higher participation than in 2023 (3,865), 2022 (5,273), 2021 (6,101) and 2020 (6,307).

The new elected student executive team will take over in the summer.

Union Affairs & Communications Officer- Amara Relf

Activities & Opportunities Officer- Lydia Shale

Education Officer- Shivani Gug

International & Postgraduate Officer- Yuan Liu

Equality & Liberation Officer- Saffy Farid

Wellbeing Officer- Eden Morris

The Gryphon- Gabe Morrisey-Limb

Yuan Liu, who was elected International & Postgraduate Officer, said:

“It is so unbelievable that I have won! I did it! I am not going to let anybody down, and I am going to work on everything I have mentioned in my manifesto.”

Gabe Morrissey- Limb, who was elected Gryphon Editor, said:

“I want to thank myself and all my lovely friends who helped me. I want to thank everyone who campaigned, even if it wasn’t for me. One thing I really want to achieve is to get more funding for the Gryphon Newspaper. I intend to apply for grants to make this happen.”

Saffy Farid, who was elected Equality & Liberation Officer, said:

“It means a lot to me that I have won this position. It has a personal feel because the women’s health policies mean a lot to me and my best friends. I aim to help the people in Palestine. The students protesting the University’s complicity resonates with me as the former President of the Palestinian Society. It has been an honour to run against all the candidates and they all had good policies.”

Eden Morris, who was elected Wellbeing Officer, said:

“The reason I ran was for students like me, who have been through similar situations. I think the people I want to thank the most, other than my campaign team, are every single person who reached out to me during my campaign to share vulnerable experiences- that’s brave! I know I will do something to help you. Thank you.”

Shivani Gug, who was re-elected Education Officer, said:

“I am lost for words right now- I am speechless! I am so grateful to have the opportunity to be your Education Officer for another year. It has been the best job I have done so far. I am really glad I’ve got the opportunity to do it for another term! Thank you so much for everyone who has supported me, sending the biggest amount of love.”

Amara Relf, who was re-elected Union Affairs & Communications Officer said:

“I am very surprised and shocked to have been elected, but I am so excited. I have had the best year of my life as your Equality and Liberation Officer, and I am really looking forward to taking over from Lucy. I will continue all the work that she did. I want to thank everyone who supported me!”

Words by Lana Conway