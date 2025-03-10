How student life has been redefined post-COVID: Are we adapting or falling behind?

The COVID-19 pandemic completely dismantled student life as we know it. Thousands of young people across the country were trapped in their halls and homes, completing work from the confines of their bedrooms. Can we still see the remanence of the pandemic’s destruction in student life today? Have the changes created by COVID-19 left us looking towards a better university experience or falling behind in the life we could have had?

One of the most notable changes in the student social calendar post-pandemic is in drinking and nightclub culture—specifically the decline in the number of young people partaking in these events. The Guardian uncovered a shocking decrease in nightlife venues, from 1,446 nightclubs in the UK in 2019, to only 787 by 2024. The temporary closure of the industry during the pandemic has catalysed the decline and ultimate shutting down of many venues across the country—most recently the iconic Old Red Bus Station, loved by many students across Leeds.

Publications like The New York Times have even discussed an epidemic of awkwardness brought about by COVID-19, with the social world returning not quite the same as before. Anxieties around social distancing and health problems likely had a considerable effect on these changes, with a recent Forbes health survey finding that 59% of respondents found it harder to form relationships post-pandemic.

In a more positive light, the pandemic has had considerable long-term effects on the trend of reduced drinking habits of students and young people, possibly due to the socialising and venue restrictions in place between 2020 and 2021. These reductions in heavy alcohol consumption are still evident in young adults years after the end of the pandemic.

Some research has found students swapping out the late nights at the club for early mornings at the gym, with health and wellness becoming an increasingly significant priority. One factor in this fitness kick may be the community feel of a group workout, with many students describing the gym as a preferred ‘third place’ after their home and campus. Regardless of whether students are using their memberships to socialise or hit the treadmill, there has been a surge in young people prioritising their mental and physical wellbeing since the pandemic.

It’s clear that university life has been redefined post-COVID. However, whatever the extent of this change, Leeds continues to be one of the highest-ranking universities in terms of student satisfaction rates, and students worldwide continue to adapt to the ever-evolving university experience.