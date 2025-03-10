Stop Dreading Networking: Here’s How to Make It Work for You

More than 80% of professionals say networking is key to career success. Yet, despite being more connected than ever through platforms like LinkedIn and email, 40% of people still struggle with networking, finding it intimidating. What if networking didn’t have to feel like a chore? What if, instead, it could become something you looked forward to? In this article, I’ll share practical networking tips and show you how to make the process enjoyable, even exciting. Sounds ridiculous? Stick with me.

Networking Made Simple: How to Begin

Networking can feel daunting, especially if you’re unsure where to start. However, the concept of ‘six degrees of separation’ may be just the reassurance you need. Scientists have theorised that any two people on Earth can be connected through a chain of no more than six intermediary acquaintances. This illustrates just how interconnected our world truly is.

Step 1: Start with Your Immediate Network

Begin by tapping into the connections you already have. Ask a friend if they know someone working in your field of interest. You might be surprised at how many common threads exist. Remember, networking isn’t solely about advancing your career, it’s also about learning from others and collaborating. By building a supportive peer group, you create opportunities for mutual growth, both personally and professionally. Consider joining societies or online forums where like-minded individuals gather.

Step 2: Expand with Weak (or Mutual) Ties

Once you have activated your immediate network, expand further into what are known as weak ties. LinkedIn is a great place for this. You can see, for example, who currently works in a field you want to progress in, who else also studied at your university, who was a part of the same society, or who you simply have a lot of mutual connections with. Commonalities increase the likelihood of a conversation happening. You can reach out to say something along the lines of, “Hi, I noticed you were also in XYZ, I’d love to know more about the industry. Would you be free for a coffee sometime, or if not, know someone else who would be?” People are generally happy to help when you make it convenient for them, so be sure to have a clear, approachable request ready (more on that in a moment).

Step 3: Engage Through Events and Direct Outreach

Finally, consider attending networking events or reaching out to industry professionals you don’t have a mutual tie with but are inspired by. When executed thoughtfully, these approaches can be very effective. However, in my opinion, continuing to build genuine connections by repeating step two is most beneficial in expanding your network and developing lasting connections.

Types of Networking

On a basic level, networking can be broken down into three categories.

Online In-person Creating and maintaining connections

In the current zeitgeist there is often overlap in these areas, but that doesn’t mean it has to be complicated! Let’s break each area down and discuss ways to improve your networking.

Online

When reaching out online, whether it’s through email or LinkedIn, keep it brief, to the point, and clear. Outline what you hope to gain from connecting with them without being demanding. Instead of directly asking for a job, which is unlikely to result in an offer, focus on building relationships. A more effective approach is to ask if they have time for a quick chat over a coffee or if they can connect you with someone who does. The bonus of this is that it takes the relationship offline, making it more concrete. Expressing a genuine desire to learn from them makes your request more appealing and mutually beneficial, people enjoy helping others, especially when the ask is simple and well-framed!

Pitching yourself: do’s and don’ts

Have you ever heard the phrase ‘elevator pitch’? The idea comes from having only the time elapsed in an elevator ride with someone significant in your desired field to pitch yourself. What separates you as an asset, not just an applicant?

When pursuing experience, it’s common to wonder, ‘How can they help me?’ However, this mindset doesn’t benefit you. Instead, ask yourself: “How can I help them?”

For instance, if you’re reaching out, a typical introduction might be:

“Hello, my name is XYZ and I want to do XYZ.”

While this might receive a response, it doesn’t show the employer how you can add value. A better approach would be:

“Hello, my name is XYZ. I have strong skills in XYZ and a genuine interest in XYZ. I believe I can contribute significantly by doing XYZ and easing some of your workload. If there’s any way I can be of help, I’d love to discuss how I might support your team.”

By shifting your focus from what you want to what you can offer, you position yourself as a valuable asset rather than just an applicant. Concentrate on understanding the employer’s needs and communicate how your skills and enthusiasm can meet them. Be of benefit to the employer — help them, don’t bother them. Know what you bring to the table.

If they sound interested in you, ask for their email (oftentimes they won’t give this to you unless prompted).

Once you obtain their email, send them a follow-up email a few days later, reaffirming these things and attaching your CV. Email them over the weekend so your email is first in their inbox on Monday and doesn’t get lost in their mailbox!

Creating and maintaining relationships

When it comes to in-person networking, convenience is key. In a world where most interactions happen online, people’s time is more valuable than ever. Be intentional, concise, and respectful of their schedule. Approach conversations with curiosity and a willingness to learn. Share your goals and interests, but focus on listening as much as you speak. Confidence is crucial, believe in your skills and highlight how you can add value. Always aim to present yourself as an asset, not just an applicant.

Always seek to learn and gain knowledge instead of just asking for a job — this cannot be emphasised enough. If you’re speaking with a CEO or senior leader, consider requesting a short-term work experience opportunity that benefits both of you. Offering to work for free for a brief period can demonstrate initiative and open doors. Beyond initial conversations, staying in touch is essential. LinkedIn is a powerful tool for maintaining connections — use the post feature to keep your network updated on your work, achievements, and professional growth.

To summarise

Networking isn’t just about collecting contacts. It’s about cultivating meaningful relationships that open doors to opportunities, learning, and growth. By approaching it with authenticity, curiosity, and a willingness to give as much as you receive, you’ll transform networking from a daunting task into an exciting journey of professional and personal development.