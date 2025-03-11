Revealed: University of Leeds Killed Around 50 Campus Rabbits as Part of Population Control

A statement from the University of Leeds has confirmed that around 50 rabbits were exterminated on campus.

A statement from the University of Leeds has confirmed that around 50 rabbits were exterminated on campus as part of a population control effort.

The Estates department later verified that measures had been taken to control the population to comply with legal obligations under the Pests Act 1954.

The cull took place over the August bank holiday weekend of 2024.

The rabbits, which have long been a unique and cherished part of campus life, have dedicated Instagram accounts and a loyal following among students.

The University of Leeds website even highlights them on its ‘Meet the Animals of Campus’ page, it states: ‘When you see these little cuties making an appearance, you know you’re gonna have a good day… what would we do without the campus bunnies hopping around and spreading joy?’

However, the university has not published any official information about how the population of the campus rabbits is controlled. This has led some to argue decisions have not been well communicated to students.

An anonymous staff member at the university, whose experience with the campus wildlife stretches back to the 1990s, claims the real death toll may be far higher.

“There were days in September after the cull when I saw hardly a single rabbit at all. Some of us were informed by members of Estates staff that the figure of the culling’s was somewhere between 250 and 300,” the staff member revealed.

“Campus felt more sad and lonelier last autumn, though I absolutely see that Estates services needed to do a cull of the rabbits with their legal responsibilities.”

Image Credit: University of Leeds

A spokesperson for the Estates team said: “We understand and appreciate that the rabbits on our campus are enjoyed by students and staff and that the management of the rabbit population is a sensitive issue.

“We are obliged to act in accordance with the Pests Act 1954, where rabbits are considered pests, and as such the university has a legal responsibility to control their numbers.

“Should the university fail to control rabbit numbers on campus, it could face an enforcement notice or even prosecution under the Pests Act. Failing to manage the numbers of rabbits on campus can lead to overpopulation, which is harmful to the rabbits.

“All actions are taken under section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act (2006) which ensures no unnecessary suffering is caused to the animals.”

When asked by The Gryphon about the methods used for culling, including the possibility of non-lethal alternatives, as well as questions over the transparency regarding the issue, the university declined to address any specific questions.

Instead, the University Press Office issued the following statement:

“The wildlife on our campus is a distinctive feature of Leeds, however we do have a legal responsibility to manage rabbit numbers for both public health and the sustainability of the rabbit population. We fully understand any sensitivities and use expert contractors to ensure no unnecessary suffering is caused to the animals.”

The university states fewer than 50 rabbits were killed instead of the alleged 250-300. However, the full effect on the campus rabbit population remains unclear, with no official figures for the rabbit population on campus provided before or after the reported cull.

Words by Lana Conway