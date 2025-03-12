Why It’s Necessary to Fail at University

Failure is a word that comes with a heavy stigma. It’s not uncommon to hear students describe a low grade, an uncompleted project, or a missed opportunity in terms of “end-of-the-world” scenarios. What if instead, failure isn’t just normal, but indeed part of discovering ourselves?

University is considered a stepping stone to the “real” world, a haven that is both safe and challenging, made to whisk us out of our comfort zones. While academic and extracurricular achievement is more gratifying, the lessons learned from failure can be equally, if not more, imperative.

A Safe Space to Fall

Unlike the high stakes of professional life, university provides a relatively low-risk environment to experiment, explore, and, yes, fail. Choosing the wrong programme, underperforming in a module, or struggling with time management are common experiences. Though they might feel overwhelming, they allow us to reflect on our decisions, understand limitations, and reorient our goals.

To some extent, failure can be a recognition of one’s readiness for growth. Self-realisation is the first step to self-improvement. For example, if a student realises they have chosen a course they don’t like, it may at first make them feel lost. However, it opens up avenues for further study in other fields. Many accomplished academics and professionals have found their paths not through deliberate planning but by stumbling into them through the unexpected. Vera Wang, initially an aspiring professional figure skater, found her true passion in fashion design after failing to make the Olympic team, leading to the start of her career in Vogue as an editor and later in her life, becoming a bridal wear designer. The discomfort found in failure is necessary to push one toward one’s values and interests.

Personal Experience: When Fear Fuels Growth

As a journalism student, I felt this failure within me. My performance in practical sessions subtly conveyed that I wasn’t suited to work in broadcast journalism. On my first Newsday, I remember watching my coursemates excitedly rotate through different roles, embracing the chaos of a newsroom. When an opportunity arose for me to step up, I instinctively escaped to the washroom to make myself invisible. My discomfort extended to being on camera, where my mind would go completely blank. One time in my first year, it took me twelve takes just to say a few simple sentences. I thought I would improve, but even by the end of my second year, it felt like things never changed. While everyone around me was understanding, I knew I wasn’t the one they relied on. As I couldn’t be myself during these sessions or effectively contribute to my team, I began to doubt I belonged in journalism at all. With every passing week, that sense of inadequacy weighed heavy upon me, trapping me within the vortex of my fear and self-doubt. I deeply respected journalism as a profession, but I had to confront the reality that I didn’t see myself thriving in this industry.

This period made me more actively seek other opportunities and reflect on how my passion for storytelling – the heart of journalism – could manifest in different ways. My “failure” in broadcasting freed me to explore communications and public relations, where I found new venues for storytelling. This eventually led me to my current internship, in which my passion and career path have solidified. What initially felt like failure was in fact the catalyst in guiding me to where I needed to be.

Self-Discovery Through Failure

Failure is often the spark that ignites self-discovery: it gives us a reason to reconsider goals, values, strengths and passions. In trying, there is no guarantee that we will succeed 100%. A willingness to step into the unknown – an act of courage — is growth in itself. Appreciating ourselves for trying is an important step toward shifting our perspective on failure. Instead of rejoicing in the outcome, let’s celebrate the effort, bravery, and lessons learned en route. In other words, practice self-compassion. If a friend struggled, we’d encourage them not to be so hard on themselves. Yet, when it comes to our own failures, we tend to be our harshest critics. We are overly critical of ourselves for failing, but it is just proof that we cared and made an effort. Being kind to ourselves during these times, like how we treat others, makes room for resilience and growth.

The Lessons Failure Teaches

Failure teaches resilience. It’s an uncomfortable but transformative teacher, forcing us to confront what went wrong and how we might approach things differently in the future. Through failure, we learn to ask critical questions: Did I manage my time effectively? Was I honest with myself about my interests? Did I seek help when I needed it?

Failure at university also teaches us how to utilise systems of support. Whether it’s reaching out to academic advisors, forming study groups, or leaning on friends and family, learning to seek help is a skill that will serve us long after graduation. Many students are shy to admit they’re struggling, but most often those who do find a wealth of resources waiting to help them succeed.

Preparing for Life Beyond Graduation

Perhaps the strongest reason why failure in university is necessary is that it forms a preparatory mechanism towards inevitable failures beyond university life. Life outside the university bubble often brings higher stakes and fewer safety nets. Be it a job rejection, a failed relationship, or a personal project that doesn’t pay off, failure will always be part of life. The difference is that by then, we’ll have already learned how to cope, adapt, and bounce back – skills honed during our university years.

In the professional world, failure gets rebranded as iteration or growth. Startups pivot after unsuccessful launches, authors revise rejected manuscripts, and leaders learn from strategic missteps. These examples reinforce that failure is not a dead end but rather a detour, enabling one to reassess and try again with greater clarity and purpose.

Redefining Success and Failure

Part of embracing failure requires redefining what it means to succeed. A narrow definition seems to suffocate university students – good grades, internship opportunities, a straight path up the dream career ladder. Life seldom falls into straight lines, and success often means a learning curve – discovering what is not successful, the capability to set boundaries, or gaining emotional intelligence. These accomplishments, though perhaps not celebrated with the delivery of any sort of medal or certificate, are vital nonetheless.

This wider view of success is equally important for those already employed. Early career setbacks, such as failing to secure a promotion, finding a new role too difficult to master, or realising that a job isn’t the right fit, could be reframed as invitations to learn and discover. Most often, these instances constitute career changes or personal revelations which could not have occurred in the first place without encountering failure.

The Gift of Failure

Failing while at university teaches you that failure doesn’t define your worth or your potential; rather, it speaks to the fact that you dared to try. By accepting failure as a necessary step to improvement, we release ourselves from the burden of perfection and create an opening for teachings that can come only from failure.

Failure is an experience everyone goes through. The sooner we learn to handle it, the better equipped we are to face life’s blows with resilience and grace. Whether in the classroom, the workplace, or personal spheres, failure is not the end of the story but rather the beginning of a new chapter in self-discovery and growth.